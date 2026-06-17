New Hanover County Fire Rescue to hold training burn on June 20 off Castle Hayne Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC – New Hanover County Fire Rescue (NHCFR) will be conducting a live fire training exercise at 3121 Castle Hayne Road near the Wrightsboro community on Saturday, June 20.

The training will begin with a safety briefing around 7 a.m. The structure will then be ignited with the exercise concluding by no later than 5 p.m.

"Our team members routinely study and review safety procedures and protocols to be prepared when a fire occurs, but having the opportunity to train in a practical, controlled environment is incredibly valuable," said NHCFR Chief Donnie Hall. "This burn will allow firefighters to study a fire’s behavior while utilizing equipment and tools to address the situation in real time."

Members of the press can take footage of the training but must be escorted by the Incident Commander on the property to ensure safety. Any media members who come to visit the site should ask for the Incident Commander upon arrival to receive access to the area and for short interviews.