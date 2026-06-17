New Hanover County Board of Elections nominates Eric Navagh for Elections Director

During its meeting on Tuesday night, the New Hanover County Board of Elections unanimously voted to recommend Eric Navagh to serve as New Hanover County Elections Director. His recommendation has been submitted to the Executive Director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections for final appointment in accordance with state law.

Navagh currently serves as Interim Deputy Director of Elections for New Hanover County and will continue in that role during the State Board's review process. Navagh has been with the Board of Elections since July 2025, serving as Interim Deputy Director since March 2026.

The Board of Elections remains committed to transparency, compliance with state law, and the administration of fair, safe, secure, and accessible elections as preparations continue for the November 3, 2026, General Election.