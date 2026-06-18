CONMED and Lovell Support Surgical Smoke Evacuation Safety Initiatives

CONMED PR Image

CONMED and Lovell Government Services Support Federal Healthcare Facilities Pursuing AORN Center of Excellence Award in Surgical Safety for Smoke Evacuation

Protecting healthcare workers and patients from the risks associated with surgical smoke continues to be an important priority across federal healthcare facilities.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and CONMED Corporation, a global medical technology company specializing in surgical devices and equipment, announced today their continued partnership to support federal healthcare facilities pursuing the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) Center of Excellence in Surgical Safety: Smoke Evacuation Recognition Program.The award program recognizes healthcare facilities that have successfully implemented evidence-based surgical smoke evacuation practices to help protect patients and healthcare workers from the hazards associated with surgical smoke exposure. The recognition is available to facilities throughout the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), Military Health System (MHS), and other federal healthcare organizations.As CONMED's Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor, Lovell Government Services provides federal healthcare customers access to CONMED's Buffalo Filtersmoke management solutions through established federal contracting channels. These solutions help facilities meet smoke evacuation requirements while supporting broader surgical safety initiatives.This year, CONMED is introducing the PlumeSafeX5, its most advanced smoke evacuation system to date. Designed to support modern operating room environments, the system offers enhanced filtration performance, workflow efficiency, and user-focused features to help healthcare organizations strengthen compliance with smoke evacuation best practices.In addition to smoke evacuation technology, CONMED supports facilities pursuing AORN recognition through professional clinical education, needs assessments, gap analyses, policy development, and implementation support designed to help healthcare organizations establish sustainable smoke evacuation programs.To further support adoption across federal healthcare systems, special fourth-quarter pricing is available on select Buffalo Filter smoke evacuation products."Protecting healthcare workers and patients from the risks associated with surgical smoke continues to be an important priority across federal healthcare facilities," said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services. "Through our partnership with CONMED, we are helping VA and Department of Defense facilities access proven smoke evacuation technologies and implementation resources that support both compliance objectives and surgical safety initiatives."“For 35 years, we have been on a mission to help healthcare teams globally create smoke-free Operating Rooms—because healthcare workers deserve safe, protected environments,” said Sarah Phillips, Sr. Marketing Manager of CONMED. “We are committed to advancing surgical safety, accelerating smoke evacuation adoption, and supporting healthcare providers—including federal partners—in delivering safer care environments.”CONMED products are available to federal healthcare customers through multiple government procurement channels. Working with Lovell as its SDVOSB vendor helps streamline acquisition while supporting agencies' socioeconomic procurement goals.About CONMEDCONMED is a medical technology company that provides devices and equipment for surgical procedures. The Company’s products are used by surgeons and other healthcare professionals in a variety of specialties including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, and thoracic surgery. For more information, visit www.conmed.com About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal healthcare space. The company partners with medical device, pharmaceutical, and healthcare technology companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase federal revenue opportunities, and win government contracts. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.