Influential Women Features Lisa M. Bentley, PhD: Faculty Lecturer In History Dept At Stephen F. Austin State University

NACOGDOCHES, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shaping Future Educators Through History Education, Mentorship, and Interdisciplinary Teacher DevelopmentNacogdoches, Texas — Lisa M. Bentley, PhD, is a dedicated educator and faculty lecturer in the History Department at Stephen F. Austin State University, where she has served for more than a decade. Known for her commitment to teacher preparation and student success, she specializes in history education, interdisciplinary curriculum design, and the development of future secondary educators. Through her work, she helps aspiring teachers build both the academic foundation and classroom readiness needed to thrive in today’s educational environments.In her current role, Dr. Bentley works closely with secondary-history majors, guiding them through practical training experiences and instructional strategies that translate directly into classroom success. She also plays a vital role in supporting first-generation college students through the Gen Jacks Success Coach program, helping them navigate academic systems, build confidence, and persist toward graduation. Her approach combines academic rigor with personalized mentorship, ensuring students feel both challenged and supported.Dr. Bentley’s academic background reflects a unique blend of history, education, and environmental studies. She earned her Doctor of Philosophy in Forestry with a focus on Human Dimensions in Natural Resources from Stephen F. Austin State University, following a Master’s Degree in Public History from the same institution. Her educational journey is grounded in a deep passion for curriculum development and aligning university instruction with real-world teaching expectations. Before entering higher education, she spent ten years teaching middle and high school students, an experience that continues to inform her approach to educator preparation and classroom readiness.Beyond her university responsibilities, Dr. Bentley is an active member of several professional organizations, including the Society of American Foresters, the National Council for Social Studies, the American Educational Research Association, and the Professional Council for Educators. These affiliations reflect her ongoing commitment to professional growth, research engagement, and interdisciplinary collaboration across education and natural resource studies.Dr. Bentley attributes her success to great mentors and a strong network of individuals who have consistently supported her personal and professional development. She emphasizes that mentorship has come in many forms throughout her career—sometimes through a single influential guide, and other times through a collective group of supporters who help her navigate challenges and opportunities. She believes that success is ultimately defined individually, and that attitude plays a central role in shaping both achievement and resilience. In her view, the most meaningful accomplishments are never achieved alone.The best career advice Dr. Bentley has received is to believe in herself, recognizing that confidence often serves as the foundation for growth and opportunity. She recalls the idea that believing in one’s ability is already halfway to success. Over time, she has found that preparation and experience strengthen that confidence, reinforcing the importance of continuous learning. She also embraces the understanding that failure is an essential part of growth, and that progress often requires the willingness to take risks and learn through experience.For young women entering academia, Dr. Bentley encourages authenticity and alignment with personal passion. She advises them to pursue academic and professional paths that genuinely inspire them, noting that meaningful engagement leads to stronger performance and long-term fulfillment. She also stresses the importance of surrounding oneself with supportive individuals who respect and encourage ambition. Equally important, she advises protecting mental well-being and recognizing when to say no to commitments that do not align with personal values or balance.Dr. Bentley identifies one of the most significant challenges in higher education as maintaining balance between professional responsibilities and personal life. She observes that many women in academia feel pressure to excel simultaneously in teaching, research, service, and personal commitments, often leading to stress and imbalance. She advocates for more supportive institutional cultures that recognize these challenges and promote sustainable career pathways.The values most important to Dr. Bentley in both her professional and personal life are integrity, honesty, inclusivity, and collaboration. She believes in consistency between actions and values and places high importance on creating learning environments where diverse perspectives are welcomed. For Dr. Bentley, collaboration is essential to educational excellence, and inclusive practices lead to stronger outcomes for students, colleagues, and institutions alike.Learn More about Dr. Lisa M. Bentley:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Lisa-Bentley , or through her profile on Stephen F. Austin State University, https://orion.sfasu.edu/directory/details.aspx?id=28465 Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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