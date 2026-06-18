Ahead XR Joins VAP Group’s Global Games Show Riyadh As Diamond Sponsor

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VAP Group ’s Global Games Show is coming to the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Joining this global gaming summit as a Diamond Sponsor is Ahead XR , a Norwegian XR company pioneering the future of Active Gaming through immersive mixed reality experiences. The event will be hosted at the Crowne Plaza RDC Hotel & Convention by IHG in Riyadh from June 29-30 and will focus on establishing the region as a global gaming and esports giant.The Global Games Show will serve as a platform for discussing ideas that will shape the future of digital entertainment. Through discussions on tokenized digital assets, AI-assisted game design, and esports investments, this event will spotlight how the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is emerging as a leading force in shaping the future of digital economies.Through this partnership, Ahead XR aims to showcase the future of Active Gaming and immersive XR entertainment to a global audience. Active Gaming represents the convergence of gaming, physical activity, esports, social interaction, and extended reality technologies. Instead of separating the digital world from the physical world, XR allows players to become part of the game itself.Active Gaming, as an avenue, is brand new and offers a more immersive experience than regular gaming. The Global Games Show is the perfect platform to showcase a technology capable of enhancing the future of digital entertainment. Ahead XR is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation by building immersive, scalable experiences designed for the real world."Gaming has become one of the world's most powerful cultural forces, yet millions of players stillexperience it sitting alone behind a screen. At Ahead XR Arena, we're changing that. We are creating a future where gaming gets people moving, brings communities together, and transforms physical spaces into immersive competitive arenas”, Jimmy Sjølander, Founder & CEO, Ahead XR.Over the past year, Ahead XR has achieved some significant milestones in the world of interactive entertainment. From successful showcases to the continuous rollout of the Ahead XR Arena, a new active gaming platform that combines mixed reality technology and physical gaming.“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the Vision 2030 framework, is rapidly emerging as the premier global epicenter for digital media by shaping the future of interactive entertainment, creating opportunities for innovative technologies to reach new audiences at scale. Ahead XR’s participation at the Global Games Show supports the industry's shift toward next-generation entertainment and reinforces the Kingdom's growing role as a hub for gaming innovation.” Vishal Parmar, Founder and CEO, VAP Group.What adds to the Global Games Show's uniqueness is that it’s co-located with the Global AI Show and the Global Blockchain Show. This position creates an ecosystem in which blockchain, gaming, and AI converge to shape the future of entertainment and technology. The Global Games Show is where global leaders in gaming and digital entertainment will witness the sector's evolution.If you’re someone interested in participating in transforming gaming, or are a developer looking to build digital entertainment systems of the future, then be present at the Global Games Show from June 29-30, 2026.Event Details:📅 Date: 29-30 June, 2026📍 Venue: Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention Riyadh, KSA🎟️ Register: Grab your tickets here!About Global Games ShowThe Global Games Show is the ultimate B2B gaming event for the next evolution of interactive entertainment. This elite event series is dedicated to uniting major industry titans, visionary developers, and investors to map out the future of gaming.About Ahead XRAhead XR is a Norwegian XR company pioneering the future of Active Gaming through immersive mixed reality experiences. The company aims to transform ordinary spaces into mixed reality arenas, with a long-term goal of becoming a leading global platform for Active Gaming and XR-based competitive entertainmentAbout VAP GroupWith 12+ years of expertise, VAP Group is a premier global consulting and media powerhouse driving the next wave of technology-led growth.Through its media ecosystem and flagship events, including the Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show, VAP Group connects policymakers, enterprises, and innovators worldwide, enabling strategic communications, ecosystem-building, and talent solutions.

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