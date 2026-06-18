Certified Master Life Coach and Author Michelle Bishop of Bishop Life Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MARYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is no longer just poetic to talk about a “broken heart.” According to the University of California, Berkley, heartbreak affects us physically. Now, the intricate relationship between emotional and physical well-being is moving to the forefront of health and wellness conversations, thanks to Michelle Bishop, certified master life coach, self-published author of the #1 Amazon bestseller, “Choose You First” and founder of Bishop Life. With a focus on true heart health, both literal and metaphorical, Bishop blends her personal experience with the latest medical insights, redefining how we approach grief, healing and radical self-love.

As Bishop highlights, heartbreak is a medical reality confirmed by leading doctors across multiple disciplines. Emotional trauma, unresolved grief and persistent stress do not simply vanish with time. Instead, they manifest in the body, raising cortisol, creating inflammation, disrupting sleep and even accelerating cellular aging.

Bishop brings a personal touch to these concerns, sharing her own story and those of her family to underscore that the physical symptoms of grief which include heart palpitations, high blood pressure and immune suppression. “If you know something is physically happening and you’re having heart palpitations, why wouldn’t you want to address it?” she says, encouraging people to seek help, embrace self-care and communicate openly with trusted professionals.

For those navigating loss or heartbreak, Bishop dispels the myth that grief is “in your head.” She affirms the importance of acknowledging and expressing pain, whether through tears, movement, creativity or community engagement. “Suppressing emotions doesn’t make them disappear; they find other ways to relocate in your body,” Bishop explains. She promotes constructive outlets, such as volunteering, adopting a pet or simply allowing oneself to cry as vital steps toward healing.

At the core of Bishop’s philosophy is the concept of radical self-love, especially during moments when we feel least deserving. She observes that many people are conditioned from a young age to push through adversity and suppress vulnerability. This, she believes, is both outdated and counterproductive. Instead, Bishop advocates for purposeful acts of self-kindness, whether it’s a simple affirmation, a walk in nature or planning a small trip.

Bishop’s approach challenges the notion that self-love is selfish. “Self-love is selfless. If you don’t fill your own tank, you become empty and can no longer give to those around you,” she notes. Instead of viewing acts of self-care as indulgent, she re-frames them as essential to authentic, present living.

The healing process, Bishop explains, involves more than survival. Through her “Warrior Within” framework, she identifies key stages: moving from a state of chronic alertness and emotional reactivity to one of conscious awareness, mindfulness and ultimately, thriving. Breathing techniques, honest self-reflection and integration of both past pain and present hope are all vital. “Integration is about honoring every part of your story so that trauma no longer holds the pen,” she asserts.

Spring cleaning for the soul is another central theme in Bishop’s practice. She encourages yearly, even seasonal, “chaos audits,” where clients examine unresolved conflicts, draining relationships and emotional clutter. This intentional clearing, she explains, makes room for personal growth, new experiences and the acceptance of love.

Bishop also introduces the concept of choosing a “Word of the Year” as a guiding principle. By selecting a word that resonates (such as “acceptance” or “love”) clients create a decision-making filter and a touchstone for daily choices. “The simplicity of one word creates clarity and helps eliminate decision fatigue. It becomes a value rather than just a goal,” Bishop explains.

Bishop Life’s services cater primarily to women seeking authentic change, and the message resonates with a wide age range. Bishop’s unique blend of lived experience, professional insight and heartfelt encouragement offers actionable steps for anyone looking to move beyond mere survival.

What keeps Bishop going? She credits her faith, authentic connections and a genuine love for humanity. “The ease and authenticity, the joy I’m able to receive and share, they all keep me aligned and moving forward,” she says.

Through Bishop Life, Michelle Bishop is leading the way for those ready to explore the connection between heartbreak and heart health, all while embracing radical self-love as both a necessity and a gift.

About Bishop Life

Bishop Life, founded by Michelle Bishop, specializes in practical healing frameworks for individuals facing grief, heartbreak or a life transition. Drawing on medical research, real-life experience and a commitment to authenticity, Bishop Life provides coaching, workshops and community resources designed to support emotional and physical well-being. Her debut book, “Choose You First,” offers an unfiltered glimpse into her remarkable journey from overcoming a difficult childhood to achieving professional success, and navigating three marriages to discovering the transformative power of self-care. Since its release in February 2024, the book quickly climbed to #1 bestseller status on Amazon and was recently honored with the International Impact Book Award.

Close Up Radio featured Michelle Bishop, certified master life coach, author, and founder of Bishop Life, in a continuing multi-part interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday June 16th at 11am Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday June 23rd at 11am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-3-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-certified-master/id1785721253?i=1000773238608

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-3-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-certified-master-life-coach-and-author-michelle-bishop-of-bishop-life-337026620

https://open.spotify.com/episode/57QLrmatDOW3DzZAZoBdmN

For more information about Michelle Bishop, please visit https://bishoplife.com/

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