SCCG Partners with Affinity Group and Gaming Gateway to Deliver Multi-Jurisdictional Gaming Licensing Worldwide

SCCG Management Partners with Affinity Group and Gaming Gateway

Affinity and Gaming Gateway’s Regulatory Consultancy and Corporate Structuring Services Now Available to the iGaming Community Through SCCG’s Global Network

Licensing is where every international expansion starts. Affinity has a perfect track record in the jurisdictions that matter most. Our clients need exactly that.” — Stephen Crystal - Founder & CEO, SCCG

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global advisory firm specializing in the gambling and sports entertainment industries, today announced a strategic partnership with Affinity Group, the Isle of Man-based corporate service provider and regulatory consultancy firm, to bring multi-jurisdictional gaming licensing, corporate structuring, and compliance services to gaming operators, technology providers, and investors worldwide.

Affinity Group, founded in 2004 on the Isle of Man, has operated in the eGaming sector since 2013, assisting online gaming operators, software suppliers, and platform providers with licensing and corporate structuring across some of the world’s most respected gaming jurisdictions. The company’s Affinity Nav brand serves as its dedicated regulatory consultancy arm, for both startups and established operators, from initial consultancy and strategic planning, regulatory liaison, regulatory framework expertise and ongoing compliance management after go-live.

Affinity maintains a 100% licence application success rate across its gaming portfolio, with particular depth in the Isle of Man (regulated by the Gambling Supervision Commission), Malta (governed by the Malta Gaming Authority). The company’s offices span all five jurisdictions, providing clients with on-the-ground support in each market.

For gaming companies evaluating international expansion, the licensing process is among the most complex and time-intensive steps in entering a new regulated market. Each jurisdiction carries its own regulatory framework, corporate governance requirements, anti-money laundering obligations, player protection standards, and ongoing reporting commitments. Affinity’s established relationships with regulators and its two decades of operational experience in these markets accelerate the application process and reduce the risk of delays or rejection.

“Licensing is where every international expansion starts. Affinity has a perfect track record in the jurisdictions that matter most. Our clients need exactly that.”

says Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO, SCCG Management

Beyond licensing, Affinity provides the full corporate infrastructure that gaming businesses need to operate in new jurisdictions: company incorporation and administration, provision of directorship and company secretary services, registered office, bank account opening, escrow services, VAT registration, and coordination with legal counsel, payment providers, hosting providers, and software suppliers. This comprehensive approach allows operators and technology providers to work with a single partner across the entire corporate and regulatory setup process.

The partnership also extends to Gaming Gateway, Affinity’s Florida-based brand launched in 2025. Building on Affinity’s proven 100% licensing success rate — anchored in tier-one jurisdictions including the Isle of Man and Malta — Gaming Gateway takes that capability truly global, helping clients obtain both inward and outward facing licences across jurisdictions worldwide. Through SCCG’s network, Gaming Gateway’s full-service licensing and compliance offering is now accessible to the broadest possible range of operators, suppliers, and investors seeking to expand into regulated markets internationally.

Under the partnership, SCCG will represent Affinity Group across the gaming and sports entertainment ecosystem. Stephen Crystal will serve as a brand ambassador for Affinity, representing the company’s capabilities at industry events and across SCCG’s network of operator and investor relationships. The engagement encompasses qualified introductions to gaming companies evaluating market entry, international expansion advisory, commercial partnership development, and access to SCCG’s content and marketing infrastructure, which includes newsletter distribution to approximately 34,000 gaming industry professionals.

"Every operator we work with receives a boutique service built around their specific structure, their specific jurisdictions, and their specific ambitions — that has always been the Affinity ethos. Gaming Gateway was created to extend that same standard of boutique, end-to-end service to licensing markets worldwide, and partnering with SCCG is the natural next step. Stephen and his team have spent decades building relationships across every corner of this industry. For operators and investors who are serious about regulated market entry, that reach is invaluable, and we are excited to bring it together with our track record." says Alex Gardner, COO, Affinity Group

The partnership will target online gaming operators and sportsbooks seeking multi-jurisdictional licensing, gaming technology suppliers needing licensing in operator markets, startup and early-stage gaming companies, established operators expanding internationally, gaming-adjacent fintech and cryptocurrency companies, and investors evaluating jurisdictional structures for gaming assets.

About Affinity Group

Affinity Group Limited is an independently owned corporate services company founded in 2004 on the Isle of Man. The company provides corporate, digital, private wealth, and regulatory services across offices in the Isle of Man, Malta, Cayman Islands, United Kingdom, Cyprus and the United States. Affinity Nav, the company’s regulatory consultancy brand, specializes in initial consultancy and strategic planning, regulatory liaison, regulatory framework expertise and ongoing compliance management after go-live. For more information, visit affinityco.com.

About Gaming Gateway

Gaming Gateway is Affinity’s Florida-based licensing brand, launched in 2025 to extend Affinity’s proven regulatory track record globally. Specialising in inward and outward facing gaming licences across jurisdictions worldwide, Gaming Gateway delivers the same bespoke, end-to-end service that has defined Affinity’s 100% success rate — now on a truly global scale. For more information, visit gaminggateway.com.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a global advisory firm specializing in the gambling and sports entertainment industries. Founded by Stephen Crystal more than 33 years ago, SCCG has facilitated over $3 billion in project finance, M&A, and gaming technology transactions. The firm represents a portfolio of gaming technology companies, operators, and service providers, connecting them to opportunities across tribal gaming, commercial casinos, online gambling, sports betting, prediction markets, and lottery sectors worldwide. SCCG maintains offices in Las Vegas, São Paulo, London, and Johannesburg. For more information, visit sccgmanagement.com.



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