News Agencies Experience Thunderbird Refueling Ahead of Grissom Air Show

Local news agencies visited Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, on June 17 to witness firsthand the 434th Air Refueling Wing’s mid-air refueling capabilities.

Representatives from the Pharos-Tribune, Indianapolis Star, Fox 59 and WLFI News 18 climbed aboard a KC-135R Statotanker to document a live refueling mission with the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, while they were enroute to their next scheduled performance in Columbus, Ohio.

Prior to takeoff, the visiting journalists had the opportunity to interview the air crew, as well as the director of the upcoming Grissom Air & Space Expo, Maj. Joni Friar.

The refueling mission not only showcased Grissom aerial refueling capabilities but also set the stage for the Grissom Air & Space Expo, scheduled for Aug. 29 -30, 2026.

Friar discussed the importance of the air show and the rare opportunity it provides for the public to meet Grissom Airmen and witness military aviation up close.

"This air show is an opportunity for us to say thank you to our community and show them exactly where their tax dollars go,” said Friar. “Today, we gave local media a behind the scenes look at our mission and the teamwork and precision it takes to make it happen. In August, we’ll be showcasing that same level of teamwork and precision at the Grissom Air & Space Expo for everyone else to see.”

Between the aerial performances, static displays, the kid zone and various local vendors, Friar has promised there is something for everyone.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to ensure that this is an awesome event, and I can’t wait to see all of that hard work finally come into fruition.”

The successful aerial refueling mission ensured the Thunderbirds reached their destination on schedule, while simultaneously providing the local media with a behind-the-scenes look at how Grissom supports the Air Force’s Global Reach mission.

“I’m almost lost for words about how awesome an experience this really was,” said Sterling Hicks, Fox 59 photojournalist.

As a military aircraft enthusiast, Hicks said he jumped at the opportunity to fly alongside the Grissom air crew.

“I appreciate Grissom for hosting us and this media flight; allowing us the opportunity to come along with you guys and be able to see everything up close and personal was amazing,” said Hicks. “As a kid who grew up loving fighter jets, loving military aircraft, this was really like a dream experience.”