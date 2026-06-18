Governor Abbott Announces Federal Funding To Strengthen NWS Inspection Capacity

June 17, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced pre-award approval of a cooperative agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) APHIS Veterinary Services that unlocks immediate federal funding for the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) to hire additional inspectors and strengthen the state’s New World screwworm (NWS) response.

“Texas will take every action necessary to safeguard our livestock producers and agricultural economy from the New World screwworm,” said Governor Abbott. “This federal funding allows us to place more inspectors in the field and bolster our state response. I thank Secretary Rollins for her leadership to secure this support.”

“Since day one of the Trump Administration, we have moved at lightning speed to eradicate the threat to the U.S. of New World screwworm," said USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins. "Today’s announcement will help us ensure we have ample strategies and resources to identify and combat this pest. I’m so grateful to have a partner in Governor Abbott who is focused on delivering for all Texans, as we continue to respond to this current situation, and eradicate New World screwworm forever.”

This funding allows TAHC to hire 15 new term positions, including 10 Field Inspectors and specialists in emergency management and epidemiology. The new positions will significantly expand the state’s inspection and containment capacity.

Governor Abbott has taken decisive action to combat NWS:

Directed the creation of the joint Texas NWS Response Team, bringing together state agencies, producers, veterinarians, wildlife experts, and federal partners.

Joined USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins to announce a $750 million investment in a new sterile fly production facility in Edinburg.

Issued a statewide disaster declaration to mobilize resources and strengthen prevention and response efforts before the first detection.

Deployed all available state resources and activated the State Emergency Operations Center following the first confirmed NWS cases in Texas.

Joined Secretary Rollins and federal partners at the Knipling-Bushland U.S. Livestock Insects Research Laboratory in Kerrville for a briefing on the ongoing NWS response.

Launched a free online training course to certify more NWS inspectors across Texas and keep livestock moving.

Texans are urged to stay vigilant in the fight against NWS. Inspect livestock and pets for wounds and report suspected cases, including in wildlife, immediately. For livestock and pets, report to the TAHC's 24-hour veterinarian call line at 1-800-550-8242. For wildlife reports, to Texas Parks and Wildlife’s 24-hour biologists' call line at 512-389-4505. Do not move affected animals. For the latest updates, guidance, and resources, visit the TAHC at tahc.texas.gov/emergency/nws.html or the USDA at screwworm.gov.