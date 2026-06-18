Texas Wins 13th Gold Shovel Award For Outstanding Job Creation, Business Investment

June 17, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas being recognized with the state's 13th Gold Shovel Award by Area Development magazine for outstanding achievement in attracting high-value business investment projects that will create a significant number of new jobs in communities across the state.

“Texas again wins gold for new jobs and business investment," said Governor Abbott. “Texas’ track record of success is thanks to the best business climate in the nation, our robust infrastructure, and the strongest workforce in America. I thank Area Development magazine for this recognition, and I look forward to more new jobs and bigger economic opportunities for Texans for years to come.”

Area Development recognized Texas with a Gold Shovel Award for nearly $9 billion in capital investment for high-value expansion and relocation projects in 2025 that will create more than 9,700 new Texas jobs.

Projects of the Year in Texas included:

Wistron: $761 million capital investment creating 800 jobs in Fort Worth

MTU Aero Engines AG: $129 million capital investment creating 1,200 jobs in Fort Worth

Scotiabank: $60 million capital investment creating 1,020 jobs in Dallas

Among the other recognized Texas projects:

Bridor USA: $410 million capital investment creating 600 jobs in Lancaster

Lilly: $6.5 billion capital investment creating 615 jobs in Harris County

Pegatron: $85 million capital investment creating 500 jobs in Georgetown

Southwest Airlines: $19 million capital investment creating 2,000 jobs in Austin

SpaceX: $280 million capital investment creating 400 jobs in Bastrop

SPC Group: $165 million capital investment creating 450 jobs in Burleson

Tesla: $190 million capital investment creating 1,500 jobs in Brookshire

Vinton Steel: $229 million capital investment creating 180 jobs in El Paso

Wiwynn Corp: $152 million capital investment creating 514 jobs in Socorro

Texas has now received a Gold or Silver Shovel in each of the 21 years of the award program.

Area Development’s annual Shovel Awards recognize states for their achievements in attracting high-value business investment projects that will create a significant number of new jobs. The rankings are based on job creation, capital investment, industry diversity, and alignment with each state's broader economic development strategy.