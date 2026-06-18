Beans.ai launches AI-Powered Mapping Suite for Multifamily Teams to Lease Faster and Grow NOI

The new suite brings property-wide navigation, unit-level analytics, and ancillary revenue tools together for multifamily operators.

Property operators are squeezed from both sides, slow leasing and underused assets. We're giving every multifamily team a living, AI-powered map that makes leasing, operations, and revenue smarter.” — Nitin Gupta, PhD, CEO, Beans.ai

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beans.ai today unveiled its AI-powered mapping suite for multifamily operators, transforming property maps from static listings into an intelligence system that simplifies the leasing journey. By combining turn-by-turn navigation, interactive property viewing experiences, unit-level insights, amenity monetization, and revenue analytics, the mapping suite gives marketing and revenue operations teams one comprehensive map to run their decisions on.Teams using the mapping suite report immediate, concrete improvements across engagement, velocity, and revenue optimization:- 32% increase in listing engagement, driven by interactive 3D maps that keeps prospects exploring longer.- 75% lower time on market, as prospects arrive informed and unit-level insight surfaces slow-moving homes early.- $600 in additional revenue per unit, per year, unlocked by monetizing underused space and closing hyper-local pricing gaps.The launch lands at a pressure point for the multifamily industry, where the average apartment lease cycle takes more than 17 days to close and 80% of prospects engage with online listings without clear visibility into unit layouts, exact location, or true upfront pricing. Meanwhile, operators leave revenue on the table through unused storage, parking, and amenity spaces that legacy property management tools were not built to monetize.The suite delivers specialized capabilities across two areas:For Marketing Teams: Accelerating Leasing VelocityInteractive maps replace static listings with immersive, information-rich property experiences, so prospects can explore, navigate, and apply on their own timeline.- Interactive 3D Maps: A 360-degree community view with LiDAR-based seasonal foliage rendering, a per-unit sunlight exposure index, and upfront fee transparency embedded directly into the map so prospects can confidently select a home before ever stepping foot on site.- Property-wide Wayfinding: Eliminates the friction of prospects getting lost on large communities, generating customizable navigation routes to exact unit doors, parking, or amenities via secure links or QR codes.- Unit-Level Intelligence: Visualizes live map engagement, vacancy trends, renewal patterns, and maintenance signals at the individual unit level across an entire portfolio, replacing fragmented spreadsheets.For Revenue Operations: Maximizing NOIThe suite gives revenue teams dedicated tools to capture income from spaces, legacy tools were not built to monetize.- Rentable: Enables operators to identify, list, price, and monetize underutilized spaces, such as storage units, parking bays, rooftop areas, and co-working zones, through the same mapping infrastructure used to manage apartment units, creating net-new income streams.- Revenue Intelligence: Goes beyond traditional revenue management by combining unit-level spatial data (floor height, sunlight exposure, amenity proximity) with live market and leasing signals to identify hyper-local pricing gaps.Enterprise Scale and Native IntegrationThese capabilities are built on a database of more than 14 million mapped apartments, 100,000 communities, and 50 million points of interest. Native integrations with Entrata and RealPage allow operators to pull live pricing, floorplan availability, and leasing data without disrupting existing workflows.To request a demo, click here About Beans.aiBeans.ai is a spatial intelligence company that builds AI-powered, photorealistic maps of multifamily communities, transforming static listings into interactive experiences that renters can explore. By bringing together precise wayfinding, unit-level intelligence, revenue insights, and rentable amenity management on a single platform, Beans.ai helps multifamily operators simplify the leasing journey, enhance renter engagement, and unlock new revenue opportunities. For more information visit www.beans.ai

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