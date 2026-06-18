Educator and Author Joan Gillman Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

TEANECK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joan Gillman may have begun her teaching career wrangling students and guiding children through their first ballet steps, but her impact on education has grown far beyond those early beginnings. Today, Gillman is celebrated as an award-winning educator, published author, and accomplished violinist, known for her creative, hands-on approach to science. Why? Her dedication to nurturing every student’s love of learning.

Gillman’s story is solid proof that great educators are made by curiosity and the willingness to keep learning themselves. From her first days volunteering in lower schools as a teenager (where her inclusive games quickly won over both students and administrators) to her current role as a science teacher and “Green Team” leader at the Browning School in New York City, Gillman stands out for her ability to connect with students of all backgrounds and abilities.

After training at Felician University and earning a master’s degree at NYU, where she specialized in working with hearing-impaired students, Gillman discovered the power of hands-on learning. During student teaching at Manhattan’s P.S. 47 Junior High School for the Deaf, she witnessed how tactile experiences unlock advanced scientific concepts for students facing significant challenges. “Instead of just reading and memorizing it from a book, these kids were taking the information and demonstrating that they understood the material and were able to apply the lessons,” she explains.

This philosophy continues to shape her work. At the Browning School, Gillman has reinvented science classes by blending interdisciplinary lessons with real-world experiences. Students don’t just read about conservation or climate change; they get their hands dirty in Central Park, take part in biodiversity challenges, and launch rockets from the sidewalk. Gillman also leads the school’s K-8 “Green Team,” an environmental action group where every Monday at 7:30 a.m., students gather to select a “green action of the week,” create art from recycled materials, participates in several Central Park cleanups through the year and organize fundraisers for global causes.

Gillman’s approach spotlights inclusivity. Whether teaching swimming to children with special needs or creating multiple reading levels within a single classroom, she ensures that every child finds a place to belong. She recalls the joy of helping a struggling first grader learn to read through sight word games and shared books. That experience culminated in a triumphant summer where the once-anxious student realized she was, in fact, reading on her own. “It just felt like a miracle,” Gillman shares.

Her influence extends far beyond her own classroom. As an ambassador for NASA’s Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution Mission, she developed engaging activities for both teachers and students to connect planetary science with earthbound phenomena. Gillman has also contributed to professional development at state and national conferences, presenting workshops designed to rekindle passion and creativity among fellow educators.

Recognized for her contributions and innovative teaching, Gillman has received numerous honors, including the prestigious Urhy Thompson Teacher of the Year Award. In 2026, she was named Top Educator of the Decade and Woman of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals. Despite these accolades, Gillman insists, “I went into teaching not because I wanted to win awards. I wanted to make a difference in the lives of my students.”

Outside the classroom, Gillman’s talents shine as a violinist and pianist. She has played with ensembles such as the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra, the North Jersey Symphony, and The August Symphony Orchestra inspiring others by proving it’s never too late to learn a new instrument. She also delights audiences at local nursing homes by bringing classical piano and violin music to the residents and recalling stories about her beloved birds and their unusual antics.

Gillman offers simple advice for aspiring teachers: “Get as many classroom experiences as you can, learn to manage a class from day one, and never stop learning. The field is always changing, and so are your students. That’s what keeps teaching exciting and meaningful.”

Through every lesson, field trip, and musical performance, Joan Gillman demonstrates that a true educator is always both teacher and student, ready to inspire the next generation to think boldly and act kindly.

About Joan Gillman

Joan Gillman is an award-winning educator, author, science curriculum leader, and violinist with more than four decades of teaching experience. She holds degrees from Felician University and NYU, has served as a NASA mission ambassador and currently teaches at the Browning School in New York City. Gillman is recognized for her dynamic, interdisciplinary approach to education and her commitment to hands-on learning, environmental stewardship and student inclusivity. She is also an active community musician and a member of the Forttuna Education Council, Global Advisory Group. This summer, she will attend global sustainability meetings to bring new insights back to her students in the fall.

Close Up Radio recently featured Joan Gillman, educator and author, in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday June 16th at 10am Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Friday June 19th at 11am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-educator-and-author/id1785721253?i=1000773237030

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-educator-and-author-joan-gillman-337024321

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4co9e7QljOEEpjzurSRdZG

For more information about Joan Gillman, please visit https://www.joangillman.com/ and https://www.linkedin.com/in/joan-gillman-92364b32/

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