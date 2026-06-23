Ethos Wellness Center Becomes First Clinic in Oklahoma City to Integrate Genesis Regenerative’s Protein Array Technology

Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do. Dr Joseph Palmeri - Ethos Wellness Center - Oklahoma City, OK Ethos Wellness Center, Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City

The clinic, which opened in December 2025, introduces acellular protein arrays with specialized central nervous system delivery.

We are ecstatic to be able to provide this therapy as the first clinic in Oklahoma City. It's my honor to be able to give this to the community.” — Dr. Joseph Palmeri, founder of Ethos Wellness Center.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethos Wellness Center has announced a clinical expansion, becoming the first medical practice in Oklahoma City to integrate the Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) developed by Genesis Regenerative. Opened on December 15, 2025, and led by Dr. Joseph Palmeri, MD, a physician with 14 years of experience as an anesthesiologist, the clinic focuses on offering integrative and restorative therapies.

An Acellular, Non-DNA Solution

To expand its clinical services, Ethos Wellness Center selected Genesis Regenerative’s RPA—a concentrated, acellular, non-DNA array of proteins. Containing over 300 verifiable cytokines, growth factors, and signaling molecules, the RPA provides a uniform proteomic profile without requiring a traditional blood draw. By utilizing a cell-free matrix, the array is designed to eliminate the transfer of cellular and DNA material between patients.

Neuraxial Delivery Integration

At Ethos Wellness Center, therapies are offered through specialized routes of administration, including neuraxial delivery. Utilizing precise spinal and epidural pathways, Dr. Palmeri administers targeted cellular support directly to the central nervous system for neuro-wellness optimization.

"We offer the RPA through different modalities," Dr. Palmeri explained, noting that his specialized training allows for a tailored approach. "As an anesthesiologist, I also have a tremendous amount of experience delivering neuraxial anesthesia... spinal and epidural. So it's very important for us to be able to apply the RPA therapy to the central nervous system in a more direct pathway."¹

Comprehensive Clinical Modalities

Dr. Palmeri integrates the protein arrays with complementary lifestyle modalities, including peptide protocols, hormone optimization, red light therapy, pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy, and contrast therapy (infrared saunas and ice baths).

"The Regenerative Protein Arrays are probably the most effective tool in our tool belt here at Ethos Wellness Center," said Dr. Palmeri. "They are going to essentially provide a substrate for the body to utilize and a signaling mechanism for the body to utilize that were inherently part of our younger lives."¹

Accessible Outpatient Care

Because RPA is minimally invasive and does not require the recovery periods associated with major interventions, Ethos Wellness Center offers the sessions on an outpatient basis. Procedures are typically completed in 15 to 30 minutes.

"We are ecstatic to be able to provide this therapy as the first clinic in Oklahoma City," Dr. Palmeri added. "It's my honor to be able to give this to the community."¹ To learn more about advanced neuraxial delivery, or to schedule a telehealth screening or in-person consultation, visit Ethos Wellness Center online.

About Ethos Wellness Center

Located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and opened on December 15, 2025, Ethos Wellness Center is a regenerative and longevity practice led by Dr. Joseph Palmeri, MD. Blending 14 years of anesthesiology expertise with integrative therapies, the clinic specializes in neuro-wellness, structural recovery, and proactive vitality. Ethos Wellness Center offers a comprehensive suite of services, including non-cellular protein arrays, targeted IV and epidural therapies, peptide management, hormone optimization, and complete biohacking protocols.

https://www.ethoswellnessok.com

https://genesisregenerative.com/doctors/dr-joseph-palmeri/

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is a developer of non-DNA products, dedicated to marketing its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing standardized care through rigorous product purity, verified third-party laboratory testing, and a support system for both patients and clinical practitioners.

https://genesisregenerative.com

¹ Quotations provided by Dr. Joseph Palmeri, MD, founder of Ethos Wellness Center.

Dr. Joseph Palmeri - Ethos Wellness - Oklahoma City OK - Meet Your Clinician

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