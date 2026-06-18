Christina Bodanza, Recognized By Influential Women, Elevates Food And Nutrition Services Through Innovation

LEESBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Director of Food & Nutrition Services at Millennial Healthcare Services LLC Combines Culinary Expertise, Team Development, and Resident-Centered Care to Transform Healthcare Dining ExperiencesLeesburg, Florida — Christina Bodanza, CEC, CDM, CDP, PCII, CFPP, is a highly accomplished culinary and healthcare food service professional with more than 20 years of experience leading teams and elevating food service operations across healthcare and hospitality environments. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Christina began her career in restaurants and casinos, where she developed a strong foundation in culinary technique, kitchen leadership, and high-volume hospitality service.In 2006, she transitioned into healthcare food service, bringing her culinary expertise and passion for hospitality into hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and senior living communities. Today, Christina serves as Director of Food & Nutrition Services at Millennial Healthcare Services LLC, where she leads with a focus on patient- and resident-centered care, operational excellence, and team empowerment.Throughout her career, Christina has become known for her servant leadership approach and her commitment to developing future leaders in the food service industry. She actively mentors and coaches her teams, helping entry-level cooks advance into supervisory positions or pursue further culinary education and professional certifications. Her leadership philosophy is rooted in the belief that strong teams are built through trust, hands-on training, and continuous encouragement.As a certified executive chef, certified dietary manager, certified dementia practitioner, and certified food protection professional, Christina brings a unique blend of culinary artistry and clinical knowledge to healthcare dining operations. Her expertise spans healthcare food service management, dementia care nutrition, culinary education, and patient engagement strategies. Through her work, she ensures that meals are not only nutritionally appropriate but also meaningful experiences that enhance quality of life for patients and residents.Christina’s impact extends beyond the kitchen. She is an active member of the American Culinary Federation, the Association of Nutrition & Foodservice Professionals, and the National Association of Certified Dementia Practitioners. Her dedication to excellence has earned her recognition, including the titles of Regional Executive Chef of the Year and Chef Professional of the Year. Beyond awards, she is most proud of the lasting relationships she has built with her teams and the individuals they serve.She attributes her success to more than two decades of experience in healthcare and food and nutrition, beginning with her formal training at the Culinary Institute of America. As one of the few women in her culinary class, Christina developed a strong sense of resilience and determination early in her career—qualities that continue to guide her professional journey today. Her commitment to excellence was recently recognized at the local “Taste of Tavares,” where she received an award for her Walking Wonton appetizer.Her approach to leadership is also shaped by her belief in the value of inclusion and diverse talent. Over the years, she has intentionally built teams that reflect a wide range of backgrounds and abilities, including hiring an employee on the autism spectrum who became one of her most dependable and high-performing team members. She believes that leadership success comes from combining technical expertise with compassion, patience, and a commitment to helping others succeed.The most impactful career advice Christina has received is that it is possible to build a career she loves while also making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. This principle continues to guide her work and leadership style, reinforcing her belief that purpose and profession can be deeply aligned.For young women entering the culinary and healthcare food service industries, Christina encourages confidence, perseverance, and a willingness to embrace opportunity. She believes women are increasingly thriving in the field and emphasizes that with determination and passion, there are no limits to what can be achieved.She also reflects on the importance of self-belief and perseverance, sharing that she would encourage her younger self to pursue dreams without hesitation. She emphasizes that aspirations are powerful and achievable when pursued with intention, focus, and resilience.One of the ongoing challenges—and opportunities—in Christina’s field is balancing demanding professional responsibilities with personal passions and community involvement. She has dedicated time to fundraising efforts for the Alzheimer’s Association, raising more than $5,000 to support education and care initiatives, while continuing to lead a busy and impactful career in healthcare food service.In response to the pressures of a high-demand hospitality and healthcare environment, Christina has also returned to a lifelong passion for writing. She is currently preparing to release her first romance novel, Midnight and Flowers, a project that explores themes of emotional balance, identity, and the complexities of maintaining personal fulfillment while fully committed to professional responsibilities. She views this creative pursuit as both a personal outlet and an extension of her commitment to meaningful storytelling.Across all areas of her work, Christina remains grounded in the values of hard work, integrity, and making a meaningful impact on others. She takes great pride in mentoring her teams, supporting their professional growth, and helping them exceed expectations. For her, success is defined not only by operational achievements but also by the growth, confidence, and success of the people she leads.Through her leadership, creativity, and dedication to service, Christina Bodanza continues to transform healthcare food and nutrition services into environments defined by dignity, care, and human connection.Learn More about Christina Bodanza:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Christina-Bodanza Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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