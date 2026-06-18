THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Prime Day Savings Across Award-Winning Dash Cam Lineup

THINKWARE

Amazon Prime Day promotions offer savings on THINKWARE's Q200, ARC Series, and flagship U3000 PRO dash cams

Prime Day has become one of the biggest shopping events of the year, making it a natural opportunity for drivers to upgrade their vehicle technology” — THINKWARE representative

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam manufacturer, today announced a series of Prime Day promotions on select dash cam models available through Amazon in the United States.

Available from June 23 through June 26 as part of the Prime Day sales event, the promotions include discounts on several of THINKWARE's most popular dash cams, spanning entry-level systems, its premium ARC Series models, and the company's signature U3000 PRO.

Prime Day Offers

Q200 – Sale: $151.99 (June 23 only) / $159.99 (June 24–26) (MSRP: $199.99): A dual-channel dash cam featuring 2K QHD front recording and Full HD rear recording, Super Night Vision, built-in GPS and Wi-Fi, and advanced parking surveillance functionality.

ARC – Sale: $179.99 (MSRP: $249.99): A compact front-and-rear dash cam system designed for everyday driving and parking protection, featuring smartphone connectivity and THINKWARE's parking surveillance technology.

ARC 700 (micro SD card not included) – Sale: $237.49 (MSRP: $309.99): A dual-channel dash cam offering 4K front and 2K rear recording, Super Night Vision 2.0, 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, and support for radar-assisted parking mode.

ARC 700 – Sale: $299.99 (MSRP: $329.99): Featuring 4K front and 2K rear recording, the ARC700 combines high-resolution video capture with advanced parking surveillance capabilities and seamless connectivity.

ARC 900 – Sale: $332.49 (MSRP: $419.99): THINKWARE's newest ARC-series model records 4K UHD video from the front camera and 2K QHD video from the rear at up to 60 frames per second. Features include dual Sony STARVIS 2 image sensors, Dual HDR processing, Super Night Vision, built-in ADAS functionality, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a 3.5-inch IPS LCD display.

U3000 PRO – Sale: $549.99 (MSRP: $579.99): THINKWARE's flagship dash cam delivers true 4K front and 2K rear recording, Dual HDR processing, advanced parking surveillance capabilities, LTE connectivity support, and enhanced nighttime image quality.

"Prime Day has become one of the biggest shopping events of the year, making it a natural opportunity for drivers to upgrade their vehicle technology," said a THINKWARE representative. "Whether it's for daily commuting, summer road trips, or added peace of mind while parked, these promotions make our most popular dash cams easy to pick up at steep discounts."

The Prime Day promotions will be available exclusively through Amazon in the United States for a limited time while supplies last.

For more information, visit https://thinkwarestore.com/us/

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs. With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan. THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live, winning the CES Innovation Award of the Year and prestigious honors such as the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.

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