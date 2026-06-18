Cost Share Assistance Available for Water Quantity Practices on Agricultural Land

The Alexander Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) is now accepting applications for the NC Agricultural Water Resources Assistance Program (AgWRAP) for the 2026-2027 program year. This program provides cost share assistance for farmers to install Best Management Practices (BMPs) to address agricultural water quantity needs. Projects must be able to show that they have an agricultural need for more water in order to be eligible for this program (for example: no water or limited water resources onsite). In addition, the particular property must have been in agricultural production for at least one year prior to applying to be eligible. Potential BMPs available include: new wells, pond sediment removal, pond repair/retrofit, new pond construction, conservation irrigation, and other practices that address water availability on agricultural lands. If applying for a pond practice, the pond water must be needed for some agricultural use to be eligible.

Applications for AgWRAP will be accepted through July 31st, 2026. At the end of this batching period, all applications will be prioritized according to a locally adopted ranking process based on water quantity parameters. The applications providing the most water quantity benefits will be approved for funding in priority order. Any applications not funded this program year will be rolled over into the first batching period for next program year.

If you would like more information on our programs or wish to apply for funding, please contact Tyler Cornett with the SWCD office at 828-632-0638. Our office is located next to the Alexander County Services Center at 151 W Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681.