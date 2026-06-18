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Pavement preservation projects on Hwy 53 and Hwy 73 start June 22 (June 17, 2026)

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DULUTH, Minn. –The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be starting pavement preservation sealcoat work the week of June 22. Work on Highway 53 north of Cotton in the Central Lakes area will take place Monday, June 22 through Thursday, June 25. Motorists can expect single lane traffic in both directions.

Work on Highway 73 south of Cromwell will take place Wednesday, June 24 through Friday, June 26. Motorists can expect single lane traffic with flagging operations and a pilot car.

Permanent pavement markings will be placed two weeks later during the week of July 6.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota.

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Pavement preservation projects on Hwy 53 and Hwy 73 start June 22 (June 17, 2026)

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