360 View Brings Outdoor Google Street View to Private Estates, Developments and Public Trails Across the UK and Europe

Immersive Spatial Data for Logistics & Industrial Environments 360 View Logo

360 View maps the places Google's cars miss: private estate roads, new developments, trails, parks and national routes, across the UK and Europe.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 360 View, a spatial data company operating from London and Barcelona, offers Outdoor Google Street View mapping for the places Google's own Street View cars do not reach: private estate roads, new developments, campus paths, and the trails, nature reserves and national routes that people search for before a visit, across the United Kingdom and Europe.Google's Street View cars drive public highways only. They do not cover private estate roads, gated developments, campus paths, car parks, or the coastal paths, hiking trails and reserve parks that draw millions of visitors. Outdoor Google Street View fills that gap. 360 View captures continuous 360 degree video along a route and publishes it directly to the Google Maps street layer, so the imagery appears as a navigable blue line on the exact road, path or trail it was filmed on.For private real estate and developmentsOutdoor Google Street View makes a site navigable before anyone arrives. Buyers, tenants, visitors and delivery drivers can follow the internal private roads, see the public streets that surround a development, find the right entrance, and understand parking and access. New developments that Google has not mapped, or never will because the roads are private, can appear on Google Maps as soon as 360 View publishes them.For trails, parks and public routesThe same service becomes a place marketing tool. Coastal paths, hiking and cycling routes, nature and reserve parks, heritage sites and national itineraries can be explored on Google Maps before a visit. This helps people plan, and helps a destination be discovered at the moment someone is deciding where to go. 360 View works with developers, estate operators, local councils and government organisations across the UK and Europe to bring these routes online.Once published, the imagery lives permanently on Google Maps and Google Search at no ongoing cost, and it can be embedded on the client's own website. All faces and vehicle number plates are blurred for GDPR and privacy compliance before publishing.Organisations searching for a Google Trusted Photographer for outdoor route capture will find that 360 View brings over 10 years of experience publishing high quality 360 degree imagery directly to Google Maps and Google Street View. The company has captured more than 500 spaces across 12 European countries.Gabriel Ariton, Founder and Creative Director of 360 View, said: "Google's cars stop at the public road. Everything beyond that, the private estate, the new development, the coastal path, the national trail, is invisible on the map unless someone captures it. We put those places on Google Maps so people can find them, navigate them and decide to visit. For a developer that helps sell a site. For a council or a park authority it puts a whole region on the map."Outdoor Google Street View is often combined with Indoor Google Street View, which places building interiors on Google, and with Matterport digital twins, which provide measurable 3D models of key buildings.About 360 View360 View is a spatial data company operating from London and Barcelona. Founded in London in 2014 by Gabriel Ariton, the company delivers indoor and outdoor Google Street View tours, Matterport digital twins, point cloud scanning, bespoke virtual tours, 360 photography and immersive wayfinding for organisations across the United Kingdom and the European Union. A Matterport Partner, 360 View serves logistics, healthcare, hospitality, retail, education, government and commercial property. Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 68 client reviews.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.