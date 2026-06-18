Interchange reconstruction project begins July 7 in Clearwater (June 17, 2026)

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ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin a two=year improvement project to reconstruct the Hwy 24 and I-94 interchange in Clearwater on Tuesday, July 7.



The work will occur in two stages. In 2026, crews will prepare the work zone along Hwy 24 and I-94. In 2027, MnDOT will reconstruct the bridge, roadway and roundabout connections.



Overall, Hwy 24 will remain open throughout construction with one lane in each direction. Drivers should expect no shoulders, reduced speeds, lane shifts and changes to access as crews work through the work area. On I-94, work will require shoulder closures and periodic off-peak lane closures.



Work highlights

Build a new Hwy 24 bridge over I-94, southeast of the current bridge

Reconstruct Hwy 24 from Wright County Road 145 (179th Street) to Smith Street

Improve access and traffic flow with:

Two roundabouts at the I-94 westbound and eastbound ramps



A teardrop-style roundabout at Hwy 24 and County Road 145



New road approaches at Ash Street and Nelson Drive

Extend the multi-use trail and sidewalks between County Road 145 and County Road 75

Connect with Wright County’s roundabout project at Hwy 24 and County Road 7 to be built mid-July-fall 2026

New Look Contracting is the prime contractor for the $17 million project. When open in fall 2027, the work will deliver safer access, smoother traffic flow, and improved pedestrian and bicycle connections along Hwy 24.



For more information and to sign up for construction project email updates, visit the Hwy 24 Clearwater project web page: www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/clearwater.

Learn more about the benefits of roundabouts: www.mndot.gov/roundabouts.

Map shows Highway 24 improvements in Clearwater, Wright County

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