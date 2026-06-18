Get a first look at future Hwy 210 layouts in Deerwood July 9. (June 17, 2026)

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BAXTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to stop in and learn about updated layout concepts for the Highway 210 project. Since the fall open house, two planned roundabouts have been added to the improvements in Deerwood.



An open house-style event will take place Thursday, July 9, from 4–6 p.m. at Deerwood City Hall (auditorium and community center), located at 23770 Forest Rd. There is no formal presentation; attendees may stop in at their convenience to view project concepts and speak with MnDOT staff.

Project timeline

Preliminary design work is underway and will continue through 2027. Final design and traffic planning will wrap up in 2028, with construction scheduled for 2029, including a planned detour.

Key project improvements

Crosby to Deerwood

The project will resurface segments of Highway 210 from Sunrise Drive in Crosby to a half‑mile east of Deerwood. Work includes repairing or replacing storm drainage pipes, adding new pavement markings and rumble/mumble strips, and updating guardrail. Figure 1: Project map

Through Deerwood

MnDOT will reconstruct the road and adjacent entrances from west of Lake Avenue to east Deerwood. Improvements include two compact roundabouts with aligned accesses, upgraded stormwater structures, curb and gutter work, and improved sidewalks, approaches and pedestrian crossings. Figure 1: Project map

When complete in fall 2029, the project will provide a smoother road surface, updated drainage, and safer, more accessible connections for all travelers.

To learn more, visit the project web page: mndot.gov/d3/projects/Crosby-deerwood or contact Kelly Scegura, project development manager, at kelly.scegura@state.mn.us.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all.

Figure 1: Map shows future roadwork on Hwy 210 Crosby to Deerwood.

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