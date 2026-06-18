After 350 Projects, Design Studio UI UX Says Most Digital Products Fail for the Same Three Reasons

A decade of redesign work across healthcare, SaaS and ecommerce keeps turning up the same problems, the kind that hide in plain sight until a user gives up.

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most of what lands on Design Studio UI UX 's desk is not a blank page. It is a product that is already live, already has real users, and is already losing them. Ten years and more than 350 projects in, the team has noticed something. The reason rarely has anything to do with taste. It is almost always one of a few problems, and they show up again and again no matter what the product does.Smart Moving, a SaaS platform built for the moving industry, had grown fast and its onboarding screen had not kept up. New users were opening the app, hitting a wall of setup steps, and leaving before they had done anything useful. Nobody had added a bad feature. The flow had just grown one screen at a time until it stopped making sense to the person actually using it."People do not abandon a product because it looks dated," said Sneh Sagar, Co-Founder of Design Studio UI UX. "They abandon it because the first five minutes asked too much before giving anything back. We run into this constantly. A team adds one more step to onboarding, then another, and a year later nobody remembers why a new user has to click through six screens before they can do anything at all."Then there is the opposite problem, too much information with no order to it. That was the situation at Pretaa, a behavioral analytics platform used by addiction treatment centers in the US. Clinicians needed to read patient data fast, sometimes mid conversation, and the screen in front of them buried the one number that mattered under a dozen that did not. The fix was not adding anything. It was deciding what came first.Prabhash Choudhary, Co-Founder and CEO, put it this way. "A dashboard that shows everything at once is not thorough. It's unfinished, somebody still has to decide what the user needs to see in the first three seconds, and skipping that decision does not make the product simpler. It just hands the problem to someone else."Ecommerce has its own version. Halmari Tea , one of India's most awarded single estate tea brands, came up against this during its website redesign. People already trusted the tea. What they were not sure about was whether the site would get their order right, because small things, slightly different pricing on two pages, photography that did not quite match, shipping details buried where nobody looks, kept chipping away at that trust before checkout even started. None of it looked serious on its own. Together it was enough to make someone close the tab.GreenPal - a lawn care marketplace in the US ran into something else entirely. Homeowners booking a service and crews fulfilling it were using the exact same app for two completely different jobs, and a layout built mostly with one group in mind was quietly making life harder for the other. The fix was not a redesign in the usual sense. It meant treating the same product as two different experiences that happened to share the same data underneath.None of this sounds complicated once it is spelled out, which is probably why it is so easy to miss while the product is actually being built. A feature gets added under a deadline. A new screen gets bolted onto an old flow because there is no time to rethink the whole thing. Design Studio UI UX has spent a decade building its process specifically to catch these moments early, through research and usability testing, instead of finding out the hard way after users have already left.The industries change - Healthcare, SaaS, ecommerce, enterprise software. The lesson has not. Most products do not fail because nobody cared about the design. They fail because nobody had the time, or the distance, to actually notice what using the thing felt like.About Design Studio UI UXDesign Studio UI UX is a UI UX design agency founded in 2015 by Prabhash Choudhary and Sneh Sagar. Headquartered in Kolkata, India, with US operations across New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Austin, the studio has completed 350 plus projects across 30 plus industries for clients across India, the US, the UK, South Korea, France and beyond.The team works across UX research, SaaS platform design, mobile app design, website redesign, ecommerce UX, branding and UX audits, and holds a 4.9 rating on Clutch and Trustpilot, and 4.8 on DesignRush and GoodFirms.Media ContactCompany: Design Studio UI UXFounders: Prabhash Choudhary and Sneh SagarEmail: hello@designstudiouiux.comIndia Office: Webel STP II Building, 53, DN Block, Sector V, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700091USA Office: 82-21 150th Avenue, CCU 6764, Springfield Gardens, NY 11413

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