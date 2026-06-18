USU Recognized as a Market Leader in IT and Enterprise Service Management

MOEGLINGEN, GERMANY, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USU has once again been recognized as a Market Leader in the latest Vendor Selection Matrix™: IT and Enterprise Service Management Solutions 2026 published by the independent analyst firm Research In Action (RIA). USU ranked third among the world´s Top 20 IT and Enterprise Service Management (ITSM, ESM) vendors with a total score of 9.20 out of 10. The company achieved the highest scores for customer satisfaction, price versus value ratio and recommendation. The complete study is available for complimentary download on the USU website Top Market Trends 2026According to the report, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has evolved from a differentiating feature into a foundational capability for IT and Enterprise Service Management platforms. Organizations are increasingly investing in autonomous, AI-driven systems including autonomous service operations, AI-powered knowledge management and self-healing infrastructure.According to Research in Action, “2026 is the year of Agentic AI”. Autonomous AI agents are increasingly integrated into workflows acting and collaborating without any human intervention.Furthermore, the report highlights a growing focus on employee experience measured by Experience Level Agreements (XLAs). Service Level Agreements (SLAs) are no longer enough. Companies are redesigning their services so that they are no longer focused on tickets but on people, to boost employee productivity and satisfaction.USU Recognized for its AI-First Strategy and PortfolioIn its evaluation, Research In Action highlights USU's comprehensive AI-driven platform that integrates IT and business services to streamline processes and enhance service delivery across the enterprise.The analysts describe USU as a company that is “setting the pace for innovation” in IT and Enterprise Service Management through its “AI-First” Strategy. Research In Action highlights USU´s ecosystem of Autonomous AI Agents, Agentic AI Empowerment capabilities and a unified user experience across its service management portfolio. According to the report, USU is “the premier choice for organizations seeking “sovereign AI”––sophisticated, secure automation that meets rigorous European data standards while delivering global-scale performance.”Research In Action also notes that USU has one of the broadest and deepest solution portfolios in the market. This enables organizations to modernize service management while benefiting from flexible deployment options and solutions tailored to their business and compliance requirements.Fabian Gutschera, Global Head of Product Management at USU, comments: "We are delighted to be recognized once again as a Market Leader in the Vendor Selection Matrix. The outstanding customer ratings for satisfaction, recommendation and value confirm that our AI-powered solutions deliver real business outcomes. As AI fundamentally transforms service management, our focus is on delivering AI-powered IT and Enterprise Service Management solutions with strong core capabilities that combine innovation, automation and trust. At USU, we help customers harness the full potential of AI to modernize service delivery, improve operational efficiency and create outstanding user experiences across the enterprise."This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en/news About USUAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information: https://www.usu.com/en/

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