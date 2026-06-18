Alice Freeman Lindsay, Recognized By Influential Women, Leads Sales And Marketing For Major Sports Events

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Record-Breaking Hospitality Sales to Leading a Korn Ferry Tour Event, Alice Freeman Lindsay Elevates Sponsorship Strategy, Client Experience, and Tournament ExecutionColumbia, South Carolina — Alice Freeman Lindsay is a dynamic sales and event management professional with more than seven years of experience delivering high-impact hospitality experiences within the sports and golf industries. She currently serves as Sales and Marketing Director for the Colonial Life Charity Classic with Eventive Sports, where she leads sponsorship development, hospitality sales, and grassroots marketing initiatives for the inaugural Korn Ferry Tour event.In her current leadership role, Alice is responsible for driving revenue strategy and shaping the overall client experience for one of the newest additions to the professional golf calendar. Her work spans cross-functional collaboration with tournament operations teams, corporate partners, and community stakeholders to ensure a seamless and impactful event launch. Known for her results-driven approach, she has consistently exceeded revenue expectations throughout her career, including generating more than $3.6 million for the Presidents Cup and achieving 250% of her sales goal for USGA Championships.Alice’s career began with the PGA TOUR, where she quickly distinguished herself as a top revenue producer in the Inside Sales program. Her early success led to advancement into key sales roles for premier international events, including the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play and the Presidents Cup. In these positions, she demonstrated a strong ability to grow client portfolios, secure high-value hospitality partnerships, and manage complex event logistics.Her experience also includes navigating high-pressure scenarios such as crisis management during event disruptions, where she helped maintain client relationships and ensure continuity of service delivery. These experiences strengthened her adaptability and reinforced her reputation as a dependable and solutions-oriented professional in the sports hospitality industry.Following her time with the PGA TOUR, Alice joined the United States Golf Association (USGA), where she expanded her expertise beyond traditional sales functions. In this role, she became involved in service execution, asset fulfillment, and broader operational planning, including elements such as menu coordination and hospitality experience design. Her contributions supported the continued growth and refinement of the USGA’s hospitality division and deepened her understanding of full-scale event production.Across every stage of her career, Alice has demonstrated a consistent commitment to building meaningful client relationships and delivering exceptional event experiences from concept through execution. She is highly skilled in strategic planning, CRM systems, operational logistics, and cross-functional team leadership. Additionally, she has played an active role in mentoring interns and early-career professionals, contributing to the development of future talent within the industry.A graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in Sport and Entertainment Management, Alice brings a strong academic foundation to her professional work, complemented by hands-on industry experience across some of the most prestigious events in professional golf. Her leadership style is defined by energy, precision, and a focus on continuous improvement, with a clear emphasis on elevating both brand impact and fan engagement.Alice attributes her success to a series of professional milestones that have built upon one another throughout her career. She describes each role as a stepping stone that has contributed to her growth and leadership development. From leading inside sales performance at the PGA TOUR, to independently generating seven-figure hospitality revenue at the Dell Technologies Match Play, to achieving her first fully private hospitality sale at the Presidents Cup, each achievement has expanded her capabilities and confidence.At the USGA, her responsibilities broadened significantly, allowing her to develop expertise beyond sales and into service execution and operational detail management. She considers this phase of her career especially formative, as it gave her a deeper understanding of how client experience is shaped across every touchpoint of a major sporting event.Now in her current role as Sales and Marketing Director, Alice continues to build on these experiences while also stepping into greater leadership responsibility. She oversees interns, supports strategic planning efforts, and contributes to the overall vision and execution of a new professional tournament. She emphasizes that her growth has come from consistently using each accomplishment as a foundation for the next level of responsibility.One of the most influential pieces of career advice Alice has received is that it is possible to build a successful career in a field she loves, even as a woman working in a traditionally male-dominated industry. This perspective has reinforced her confidence and resilience throughout her career.For young women entering the sports and events industry, her message is direct and encouraging: persistence is essential. She emphasizes the importance of staying committed, continuing to develop skills, and never giving up, even when challenges arise.Currently, Alice is in the final stages of preparation for the inaugural Colonial Life Charity Classic, approximately eight weeks from launch. At this stage, her focus has shifted from planning to execution, with many months of strategic development now coming to life. She is increasingly spending time on-site at the golf course and with clients, ensuring that every detail aligns with the vision for the event.Alice describes this period as both the most challenging and the most rewarding part of her role, as it represents the culmination of extensive planning and coordination. As a new Korn Ferry Tour event, the tournament presents a unique opportunity to build something from the ground up while establishing long-term standards for success.Outside of her professional life, Alice values time spent in sports and community experiences. She enjoys attending football games, a passion rooted in her upbringing and strengthened during her time at the University of South Carolina. She also enjoys traveling, exploring new restaurants, and experiencing food and beverage culture. Time at the beach and attending sporting events with family and friends remain central to her personal life.Even while working in the sports industry, Alice continues to value experiencing sports as a fan, appreciating the connection it creates with the people and moments that matter most to her.Through her leadership, performance, and dedication to excellence, Alice Freeman Lindsay continues to shape the future of sports hospitality and event management—bringing together strategy, relationship-building, and execution to deliver exceptional experiences on and off the course.Learn More about Alice Freeman Lindsay:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/alice-freeman Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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