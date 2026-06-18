CCLGL Section highlights achievement and service with awards, scholarships, and grants

City, County, and Local Government Law Section officers with 2026 award winners and scholarship recipients.

The Florida Bar City, County, and Local Government Law Section recognized outstanding attorneys and law students and awarded internship grants during its recent 49th Annual Conference at the Diplomat Beach Resort Hollywood.

The conference is the section’s signature CLE event, bringing together attorneys and professionals committed to advancing local government law across the state.

“Recognizing excellence is one of the most meaningful ways we strengthen our profession and our section,” said Chair Victoria Méndez of Shutts & Bowen in Miami. “These award recipients and scholarship honorees exemplify the dedication, leadership, and commitment to public service that advance local government law in Florida. By celebrating their achievements, we not only honor their contributions but also inspire others to pursue excellence and service in their own careers.”

Four awards were presented to honor attorneys who have made significant contributions to the field of local government law and to the CCLGL Section:

The Ralph A. Marsicano Award for outstanding contributions over time to the development of local government law in Florida was awarded to Alan S. Zimmet of Bryant Miller Olive in Tampa, who serves as city attorney of the City of Largo and general counsel of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.

The Paul S. Buchman Public Service Award for excellence in legal public service was given to Elizabeth Miranda Hernandez of Miami.

The H. Hamilton “Chip” Rice, Jr., Award for distinguished service to the section through mentoring, teaching, and leadership was presented to Rafael Suarez-Rivas of Miami Beach.

The Ricky Libbert Chair’s Service Award for service and support of the section chair during the year was awarded to Janette Smith, of counsel to Weiss Serota Helfman Cole, and Bierman in Miami, and Rebecca O’Hara of the Florida League of Cities in Tallahassee. The award was renamed in 2024 to honor retired Florida Bar program administrator Ricky Libbert.

The section also presented $500 scholarships to seven law students from across Florida, with plaques recognizing their academic achievements and commitment to public service. This year’s scholarship recipients are:

James Paul Mrnacaj, Ave Maria School of Law

Emma Elisabeth Berman, Barry University, Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law

Ansonio James Mitchell Jr. , FAMU College of Law

Isabella Randazzo, NSU Shepard Broad College of Law

Laura Maria Leyva Hevia, St. Thomas University College of Law

Hannah Carpenter, Stetson University College of Law

Timothy Potanovic, University of Florida Levin College of Law

Maxx Schoenblatt, University of Miami School of Law

The section also awarded $50,000 in grants to 16 local government entities to support 16 law student internships. The section’s grants program was established to enhance law students’ educational experiences in the areas of local government law, the process of the law, civic responsibility, and interest in the study and practice of law as a career.

“One of the greatest strengths of the City, County, and Local Government Law Section is the willingness of our members to share their knowledge, mentor emerging attorneys, and contribute their time in service to the profession,” Méndez said. “Recognizing those efforts is important because it reinforces the collaborative spirit that has made this section such a respected resource for local government practitioners across Florida.”

The CCLGL Section is dedicated to supporting legal professionals at all stages of their careers while continuing to shape the future of local government law in Florida through education, advocacy, and leadership, she said.