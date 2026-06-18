Jacksonville’s Michael Fox Orr to become The Florida Bar’s 78th president Friday

Jun 18, 2026

Michael Fox Orr

Jacksonville's Michael Fox Orr will be sworn in as The Florida Bar’s 78th president and Tampa's Paige Greenlee will become president-elect Friday during the 2026 Florida Bar Convention.

The installation of the two top officers, along with a State of the Bar address by outgoing President Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes, will be featured during the General Assembly, at 9 a.m. ET on June 19. The assembly will also include awards announcements and remarks by Orr as incoming president. The General Assembly will be broadcast on The Florida Bar’s YouTube channel and on FloridaBar.org.

Michael Fox Orr

Michael Fox Orr is a board-certified civil trial lawyer from Jacksonville and a shareholder with Orr | Cook who focuses on complex commercial and and other civil litigation and appeals. He has tried more than 15 civil jury trials to verdict, tried several bench trials, and argued cases in all six District Courts of Appeal in Florida.

Orr has led several committees for the Board of Governors including the Budget Committee, the Program Evaluation Committee, the Disciplinary Review Committee, and the Board Review Committee on Professional Ethics. He also served on the Bar’s Special Committee on AI Tools & Resources and Council of Sections.

Orr completed his term as Jacksonville Bar Association president in 2022 after more than 15 years of service in JBA leadership positions. He also served for eight years on The Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division Board of Governors, before being elected YLD president in 2014.

Orr also has an extensive list of select professional distinctions and associations, including the American Board of Trial Advocates; the Chester Bedell Inn of Court, Executive Committee; Florida Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism, the Florida Supreme Court Historical Society Board of Trustees; the DCA Workload and Jurisdiction Assessment Committee (appointed by Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice).

Paige Greenlee

Paige Greenlee is a civil litigator from Tampa and founder of Greenlee Law, PLLC, where she focuses on complex commercial litigation, bankruptcy matters, and real estate disputes.

Greenlee has devoted more than two decades to service within The Florida Bar and voluntary bar organizations. She has served eight years as the elected representative for the 13th Judicial Circuit on the Board of Governors and is a long-standing member of the Executive Committee. During her tenure, she has chaired or co-chaired several significant Bar committees, including the Disciplinary Review Committee, Communications Committee, Technology Committee, and Program Evaluation Committee. She has also served on the Strategic Planning Committee and other governance-focused bodies responsible for oversight, modernization, and lawyer regulation.

Greenlee is a past president of The Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division and a past president of the Hillsborough County Bar Association. Her service has included leadership roles within multiple Bar sections, including the Business Law Section and the Solo & Small Firm Section, as well as service on the Florida Bar Foundation Board, now known as Funding Florida Legal Aid (FFLA). Greenlee has been recognized twice with The Florida Bar President’s Award of Merit for her contributions to the profession.

Before launching her practice, Greenlee practiced at large and mid-sized firms in Tampa and began her legal career as a judicial law clerk to U.S. bankruptcy judges in the Western District of Tennessee.