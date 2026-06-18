Six species added to Michigan’s invasive plant lists following MI Commission of Ag & Rural Development vote

On May 20, the Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development approved the addition of six species to Michigan’s invasive plant lists under Part 413 of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act (NREPA).

The Commission’s decision was informed by public comments and a rigorous, scientific review process led by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). MDARD received more than 2,000 public comments on this proposal, more than 90 percent of which were in favor of adding these plants to Michigan’s invasive species lists.

Pursuant to the Commission’s decision, the following four plant species will be added to the restricted species list. Effective January 1, 2028, it will be unlawful to introduce, import, sell, possess with intent to distribute, or intentionally propagate these species in Michigan:

The following two plant species will be added to the prohibited species list. Effective June 19, 2026, it will be unlawful to introduce, import, sell, possess with intent to distribute, or intentionally propagate these species in Michigan:

Water hyacinth

Water lettuce

Under Part 413 of NREPA, invasive species are defined as species that are not native to Michigan and that cause, or are likely to cause, harm to the environment, economy, and/or human health. Regulating invasive species helps limit their introduction and spread through sale, trade, transport, and intentional propagation. Prohibited species are not widely distributed in the state and pose a significant risk to human health or natural, agricultural, or forest resources, with limited effective management techniques available. Restricted species are already more widely established in Michigan but still pose risks to human health or natural, agricultural, or forest resources.

Property owners are not considered in violation if these invasive species are already established on their property or in adjacent waterways. Individuals who seek alternatives to the newly restricted and prohibited plant species are encouraged to review resources such as those compiled by the Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network.

MDARD first proposed to add common buckthorn, glossy buckthorn, Callery pear, Japanese barberry, water hyacinth and water lettuce to Michigan’s invasive species lists in November 2025 after conducting comprehensive Weed Risk Assessments. During those assessments, MDARD experts evaluated the latest scientific literature, verified plant distribution data and climate modeling, and reviewed other evidence-based criteria. Based on those actions, MDARD determined that the six species pose a risk to Michigan’s environment, economy, and/or public health.

In January and February 2026, MDARD collected public comments from stakeholders, industry representatives, environmental organizations, local governments and Michigan residents. The Department evaluated the public comments and presented its findings to the Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development at its March 2026 meeting. The Commission voted to add all six proposed plant species to Michigan’s prohibited and restricted plant lists at its meeting on May 20, 2026. Read the Commission’s order.

For additional information on identifying, reporting, and managing invasive species, visit MDARD’s invasive plants web page.

Michigan's Invasive Species Program is cooperatively implemented by the Michigan departments of Agriculture and Rural Development; Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; and Natural Resources.