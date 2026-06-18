Beauty Tech Market Size To Reach $173.74Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 16.4%

Beauty Tech Regional Share 2026 Beauty Tech Market Report 2026_Segments Beauty Tech Drivers & Restraints Market 2026

The Business Research Company's Beauty Tech Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Beauty Tech market to surpass $174 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Personal Care Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $694 billion by 2030, with Beauty Tech to represent around 25% of the parent market. Within the broader Services, which is expected to be $25,315 billion by 2030, the Beauty Tech market is estimated to account for nearly 3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Beauty Tech Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the beauty tech market in 2030, valued at $63 billion. The market is expected to grow from $30 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing consumer demand for personalized skincare and beauty solutions, strong penetration of connected beauty devices, rising adoption of at-home aesthetic treatments, expanding investments by beauty and wellness brands in smart technologies, and growing integration of AI and IoT features into beauty devices.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Beauty Tech Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the beauty tech market in 2030, valued at $53 billion. The market is expected to grow from $26 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the strong influence of beauty influencers and social media platforms on consumer purchasing behavior, high adoption of premium at-home beauty and grooming devices, rapid product innovation in skin rejuvenation and hair care solutions, increasing collaborations between beauty brands and technology companies, and rising consumer spending on advanced skincare technologies.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Beauty Tech Market In 2030?

The beauty tech market is segmented by type into acne devices, hair removal devices, hair growth devices, cleansing devices, oxygen steamer devices, rejuvenation devices, and other types. The hair removal devices market will be the largest segment of the beauty tech market segmented by type, accounting for 26% or $45 billion of the total in 2030. The hair removal devices market will be supported by the increasing preference for convenient at-home grooming solutions, rising awareness regarding long-term hair reduction treatments, advancements in laser and IPL-based technologies, growing consumer spending on personal care and aesthetics, expanding availability of portable and user-friendly devices, and increasing demand for painless and non-invasive beauty treatment options.

The beauty tech market is segmented by portability into handheld device and fixed.

The beauty tech market is segmented by mode of operation into electric, battery operated, and manual.

The beauty tech market is segmented by distribution channel into direct sales, retail, and online.

The beauty tech market is segmented by application into salon, spa, home, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Beauty Tech Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the beauty tech market leading up to 2030 is 16%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Beauty Tech Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global beauty tech market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase demand for personalized beauty solutions, accelerate the adoption of AI and AR based virtual try-on technologies, and expand the growth of smart beauty devices and connected skincare ecosystems across the global beauty and personal care industry.

Increasing Demand For Personalized Beauty Solutions - The increasing demand for personalized beauty solutions is expected to become a key growth driver for the beauty tech market by 2030. Rising consumer preference for customized skincare and haircare routines is accelerating the adoption of advanced beauty technologies. Consumers are increasingly seeking devices and digital platforms capable of analyzing skin conditions, recommending tailored treatments, and delivering personalized beauty experiences. This trend encourages beauty brands and technology providers to develop smart devices integrated with AI-powered diagnostics and real-time monitoring capabilities. Additionally, the growing focus on individual wellness and appearance is increasing investments in innovative beauty solutions designed to address specific consumer needs. Collectively, these factors support steady market growth by strengthening demand for personalized and technology-enabled beauty products and devices. As a result, the increasing demand for personalized beauty solutions is anticipated to contribute to 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Adoption Of AI And AR Based Virtual Try-On Technologies - The rising adoption of AI and AR based virtual try-on technologies is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the beauty tech market by 2030. Increasing integration of augmented reality and artificial intelligence technologies into beauty applications is transforming the consumer shopping experience. Beauty brands and retailers are adopting virtual try-on solutions that allow consumers to digitally test makeup products, hairstyles, and skincare treatments before purchase. These technologies improve customer engagement, reduce product return rates, and support informed purchasing decisions. Furthermore, advancements in facial recognition, image analysis, and real-time rendering technologies are enhancing the accuracy and effectiveness of virtual beauty experiences. As a result, the market directly benefits from the growing adoption of immersive and interactive beauty technologies across online and retail channels. Consequently, the rising adoption of AI and AR based virtual try-on technologies is projected to contribute to around 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Growth Of Smart Beauty Devices And Connected Skincare Ecosystem - The growth of smart beauty devices and connected skincare ecosystem is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the beauty tech market by 2030. The increasing popularity of smart beauty devices is driving demand for connected skincare and personal care ecosystems worldwide. Consumers are increasingly adopting app-enabled beauty devices that provide automated treatments, usage tracking, and personalized skincare recommendations. This trend is encouraging manufacturers to introduce technologically advanced cleansing devices, hair removal systems, and rejuvenation tools integrated with connectivity features and data-driven insights. Furthermore, the expansion of IoT-enabled beauty platforms and mobile applications is enhancing device functionality and improving consumer convenience. Consequently, the growing demand for connected and intelligent beauty solutions directly supports the adoption of advanced beauty technologies globally. Therefore, the growth of smart beauty devices and connected skincare ecosystem is projected to contribute to approximately 2.6% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Beauty Tech Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the acne devices market, the hair removal devices market, the hair growth devices market, the cleansing devices market, the oxygen steamer devices market, the rejuvenation devices market, and the other types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $93 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing consumer demand for advanced at-home beauty treatments, rising adoption of AI-enabled skincare and grooming technologies, continuous product innovations in portable beauty devices, expanding online beauty retail channels, and growing awareness regarding non-invasive aesthetic and personal care solutions. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on convenience, personalization, and technology-driven beauty experiences, fuelling transformative growth within the broader beauty and personal care technology industry.

The acne devices market is projected to grow by $16 billion, the hair removal devices market by $24 billion, the hair growth devices market by $10 billion, the cleansing devices market by $16 billion, the oxygen steamer devices market by $5 billion, the rejuvenation devices market by $17 billion, and the other types market by $5 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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