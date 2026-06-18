Governor Stein Announces First U.S. Manufacturing Facility for Supreme Nonwoven Inc.

Today Governor Josh Stein announced Supreme Nonwoven Inc., a leading manufacturer of advanced nonwoven materials and products, will create 50 new jobs in Davidson County. The company will invest $25.8 million to establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Lexington.

“I am proud to welcome Supreme Nonwoven and the good jobs it will bring to Davidson County,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This announcement reinforces what the world already knows: Our state is a premier destination for textile innovation. Our history in this industry is enhanced by a skilled workforce that is ready to support global companies seeking to establish and expand their presence in the United States.”

Supreme Nonwoven Inc. is a subsidiary of Supreme Group, India, which was founded in 1986 by Mohan Kavrie. The company has spent four decades building a leading reputation that serves customers in apparel, automotive, filtration, and other industrial sectors with a broad technology base and the ability to translate advanced materials into value-added solutions.

The over 200,000-square-foot Lexington facility will serve as a hub for technical collaboration, enabling Supreme Nonwoven Inc. to work closely with North American customers and partners on customized material solutions. This collaborative approach ensures that clients benefit from responsive service, customized applications, and access to the latest advancements in nonwoven technology.

“Our decision to establish this facility in North Carolina reflects a long-term commitment to serving the U.S. market with locally manufactured nonwoven materials,” said Amit Kavrie, Managing Director, Supreme Group. “We see this as an important step in bringing our material technologies and development capabilities closer to customers in the region while building a foundation for long-term growth.”

“Lexington offers us a strong base from which to support customers with responsiveness, technical collaboration, and reliable execution,” said Manoj Swain, Director of International Operations, Supreme Group. “As we build this operation, our focus will be on creating the right competencies locally while also drawing on the broader capabilities of the Group to serve regional customer requirements over time.”

“North Carolina’s textile industry continues to set the standard for excellence and innovation,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “As the home to the nation’s largest concentration of nonwoven firms and the second-largest textile manufacturing workforce, we have built an ecosystem that combines research, talent, and industry expertise, positioning our state to attract investment and create more opportunities for many years to come.”

While wages vary by position, the annual average salary for the new positions will be $55,800, exceeding Davidson County’s average of $54,395. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of $2.79 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help the company locate to North Carolina. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require matching participation from local governments, and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“I’m proud to announce this great win for Davidson County and our people,” said N.C. Senator Steve Jarvis. “Investments like this create good jobs, strengthen our local economy, and demonstrate confidence in the business-friendly climate we’ve worked hard to build across North Carolina. I look forward to the positive impact this project will have on our community and families for years to come.”

“These new jobs and investments are another example of Davidson County competing on a global stage,” said N.C. Representative Larry W. Potts. “Supreme Nonwovens could have chosen to invest anywhere in the world, and the company’s decision to establish roots in Lexington is a strong endorsement of our workforce, our business climate, and the collaborative efforts that make projects like this possible.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, the North Carolina Community College System, Davidson-Davie Community College, Davidson County, Davidson Water, Inc., the Davidson County Economic Development Commission, Duke Energy, and the City of Lexington.