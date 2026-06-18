Euro area monthly balance of payments: April 2026

18 June 2026

Current account recorded €16 billion surplus in April 2026, up from €15 billion in previous month

Current account surplus amounted to €269 billion (1.7% of euro area GDP) in the 12 months to April 2026, down from €351 billion (2.3%) one year earlier

In financial account, euro area residents' net acquisitions of non-euro area portfolio investment securities totalled €794 billion and non-residents' net acquisitions of euro area portfolio investment securities totalled €1,040 billion in the 12 months to April 2026

Chart 1 Euro area current account balance (EUR billions unless otherwise indicated; working day and seasonally adjusted data) Source: ECB.

The current account of the euro area recorded a surplus of €16 billion in April 2026, an increase of €1 billion from the previous month (Chart 1 and Table 1). Surpluses were recorded for goods (€17 billion) and services (€15 billion). These were partly offset by deficits for secondary income (€16 billion) and primary income (€1 billion).

Table 1 Current account of the euro area (EUR billions unless otherwise indicated; transactions; working day and seasonally adjusted data) Source: ECB.

Notes: Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding.

In the 12 months to April 2026, the current account recorded a surplus of €269 billion (1.7% of euro area GDP), compared with a surplus of €351 billion (2.3% of euro area GDP) one year earlier. This decrease was explained by all components, including a reduction in the surplus for goods (down from €354 billion to €317 billion), a switch from a surplus (€12 billion) to a deficit (€19 billion) for primary income, a larger deficit for secondary income (up from €181 billion to €192 billion), and a reduction in the surplus for services (down from €166 billion to €162 billion).

Chart 2 Selected items of the euro area financial account (EUR billions; 12-month cumulated data) Source: ECB.

Notes: For assets, a positive (negative) number indicates net purchases (sales) of non-euro area instruments by euro area investors. For liabilities, a positive (negative) number indicates net sales (purchases) of euro area instruments by non-euro area investors.

In direct investment, euro area residents made net investments of €280 billion in non-euro area assets in the 12 months to April 2026, increasing from net investments of €150 billion one year earlier (Chart 2 and Table 2). Non-residents invested €8 billion in net terms in euro area assets in the 12 months to April 2026, declining from net investments of €43 billion one year earlier.

In portfolio investment, euro area residents' net purchases of non-euro area equity decreased to €218 billion in the 12 months to April 2026, down from €227 billion one year earlier. Over the same period, net purchases of non-euro area debt securities by euro-area residents decreased to €576 billion, down from €588 billion one year earlier. Non-residents' net purchases of euro area equity increased to €477 billion in the 12 months to April 2026, up from €471 billion one year earlier. Over the same period, non-residents made net purchases of euro area debt securities amounting to €563 billion, up from €328 billion one year earlier.

Table 2 Financial account of the euro area (EUR billions unless otherwise indicated; transactions; non-working day and non-seasonally adjusted data) Source: ECB.

Notes: Decreases in assets and liabilities are shown with a minus sign. Net financial derivatives are reported under assets. “MFIs” stands for monetary financial institutions. Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding.

In other investment, euro area residents recorded net acquisitions of non-euro area assets amounting to €618 billion in the 12 months to April 2026 (following net acquisitions of €558 billion one year earlier), while their net incurrence of liabilities increased to €354 billion (up from €269 billion one year earlier).

Chart 3 Monetary presentation of the balance of payments (EUR billions; 12-month cumulated data) Source: ECB.

Notes: “MFI net external assets (enhanced)” incorporates an adjustment to the MFI net external assets (as reported in the consolidated MFI balance sheet items statistics) based on information on MFI long-term liabilities held by non-residents, available in b.o.p. statistics. B.o.p. transactions refer only to transactions of non-MFI residents of the euro area. Financial transactions are shown as liabilities net of assets. “Other” includes financial derivatives and statistical discrepancies.

The monetary presentation of the balance of payments (Chart 3) shows that the net external assets (enhanced) of euro area MFIs increased by €228 billion in the 12 months to April 2026. This increase was mainly driven by the current and capital accounts surplus and euro area non-MFIs' net inflows in portfolio investment equity. These developments were partly offset by euro area non-MFIs' net outflows in direct investment.

In April 2026, the Eurosystem's stock of reserve assets decreased to €1,888.0 billion, down from €1,908.1 billion in the previous month (Table 3). This decrease was mainly driven by negative price changes (€12.0 billion), explained by a decline in the price of gold, and, to a lesser extent, by negative exchange rate changes (€5.0 billion) and net sales of assets (€3.0 billion).

Table 3 Reserve assets of the euro area (EUR billions; amounts outstanding at the end of the period, flows during the period; non-working day and non-seasonally adjusted data) Source: ECB.

Notes: “Other reserve assets” comprises currency and deposits, securities, financial derivatives (net) and other claims. Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding.

Data revisions

This press release does not incorporate revisions to previous periods.

Next releases:

Quarterly balance of payments: 03 July 2026 (reference data up to the first quarter of 2026)

Monthly balance of payments: 17 July 2026 (reference data up to May 2026)

For media queries, please contact Benoit Deeg, tel.: +49 172 1683704.

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