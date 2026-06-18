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A free, independent platform that ranks movers by FMCSA records, BBB profiles, and real customer reviews - never by who pays.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bestmovers.info a new independent comparison and review platform for licensed U.S. moving companies, has launched to help consumers compare carriers, see real cost ranges, and get matched with movers in about 60 seconds. It is not a moving company - it is a free place to research and compare licensed movers across all 50 states, major U.S. metros, and international relocations.Most people pick a mover in the dark: a few names from a search page, a vague phone estimate, and no easy way to confirm a company is even licensed - until the truck arrives. Moving is stressful, pricing is opaque, and scams persist. Bestmovers.info was built to help people "compare licensed US movers without the stress."The platform pairs a free 60-second quote tool with mover comparisons by price, ratings, and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) records, plus a cost estimator by home size and move type. A Trust & Safety section adds a USDOT lookup and scam-spotting guides so any company can be vetted before money changes hands. Coverage spans local, interstate, and international moves, car shipping, corporate relocations, and packing & storage.What sets it apart is how rankings are built: every page is editorially independent, drawing on FMCSA records, Better Business Bureau (BBB) profiles, and aggregated customer reviews. The company earns a referral fee when a reader requests a quote, and discloses that funding never affects its rankings."People shouldn't have to choose between speed and doing their homework when they hire a mover," said Sarah Chen, Moving Industry Analyst at Bestmovers.info. "Anyone can compare licensed companies, see realistic costs, and avoid common scams — and our editorial judgment stays separate from how we're funded."Bestmovers.info is free and available at bestmovers.infoAbout Bestmovers.info: an independent comparison and review platform that helps consumers compare licensed U.S. moving companies, see real cost ranges, and avoid common scams. It is not a moving company; it matches readers with licensed carriers and aggregates reviews. Rankings draw on FMCSA records, BBB profiles, and customer reviews, and every page is editorially independent.

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