Influential Women Showcases Nicole Harlot: Perinatal Innovator and Founder of the Perinatal Resource Collaborative

MANAHAWKIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Global Collaboration, Education, and Sustainable Support Systems for Perinatal Professionals Through PRC and SPARK FundManahawkin, New Jersey — Nicole Harlot is a visionary leader and advocate in the perinatal space, serving as President and Founder of the Perinatal Resource Collaborative (PRC) and Executive Director of the PRC SPARK Fund. She founded the PRC in April 2024, describing its origin as a pivotal turning point that emerged during a period of intentional pause and personal reflection. As a mother of four, Nicole stepped back from teaching hypnobirthing, energy work, and somatic practices during the postpartum period with her youngest child, who is now two years old, to focus on family life. During this time, she remained connected to the perinatal professional community by launching the PRC on Telegram, where she shared weekly mini-trainings through voice notes. Within six months, the initiative expanded rapidly, revealing a strong need for a centralized, collaborative space within a fragmented perinatal care system.Today, under Nicole’s leadership, the Perinatal Resource Collaborative has grown into an international professional network with approximately 2000 members across 25 countries. The organization brings together doulas, mental health professionals, pelvic floor therapists, midwives, educators, and other perinatal specialists to strengthen collaboration and improve continuity of care for families. Nicole has set an ambitious vision to expand the network across all 50 U.S. states and ultimately reach tens of thousands of professionals worldwide.At the core of PRC’s mission is addressing burnout and fragmentation in the perinatal field. Nicole notes that the average professional retention for doulas is often only 18 months to two years, highlighting the urgent need for stronger infrastructure, peer support, and referral systems. Through PRC, she is building sustainable pathways that allow professionals to remain supported, connected, and resourced while delivering higher-quality, more holistic care to the families they serve.In December 2025, Nicole further expanded her impact with the launch of the SPARK Fund, a nonprofit arm of the organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of perinatal professionals. The fund provides scholarships for midwifery students and individuals pursuing specialized perinatal training programs, reducing financial barriers and strengthening workforce development in maternal and infant health care. SPARK “ Supporting Perinatal Advancement, Research & Knowledge”Nicole is also the Founder of Womb Lightand Integrative W.O.M.B. Techniques™, healing modalities designed to support emotional, physical, and energetic well-being throughout the perinatal period. In addition, she created Seedlinks, a digital networking platform that functions as a virtual business card system, designed to foster global connection, collaboration, and accessibility among perinatal professionals.As a speaker, author, podcast host, and mentor, Nicole continues to expand her impact through education and advocacy. Her leadership has been recognized with honors including the Outstanding Vision & Commitment Award from the Soulsational Awards, reflecting her dedication to reshaping perinatal care and strengthening professional communities worldwide.Nicole attributes her success to resourcefulness and self-directed learning. She emphasizes that when she does not know how to do something, she seeks out knowledge, finds mentors, and figures it out through persistence and action. This mindset, she notes, has consistently helped her grow into leadership roles throughout her career. Rather than waiting for instruction, she takes initiative, a quality she credits as foundational to her success in both corporate and entrepreneurial environments.She also encourages a philosophy of imperfection in action, often describing her approach as “doing it messy.” Nicole believes many individuals, particularly women, delay opportunities while waiting for ideal timing or complete readiness. She contrasts this with a more action-oriented approach, where progress is made through iteration rather than perfection. PRC itself reflects this evolution, having begun as a simple Telegram group and expanding into a structured platform and mobile application. For Nicole, adaptability and willingness to begin are essential drivers of long-term success.Family remains central to Nicole’s life and leadership philosophy. She prioritizes presence with her children and views family responsibilities as equally important to professional obligations. She is transparent about balancing motherhood and entrepreneurship, and she embraces the realities of working while raising young children. Rather than separating the two worlds, she integrates them, fostering authenticity in her leadership style.Nicole also emphasizes the importance of a strong support system. Her husband plays an active role in supporting both family life and her professional commitments, enabling her to participate in networking events, evening engagements, and travel when necessary. The couple prioritizes their relationship by ensuring regular time together, reinforcing the importance of balance and partnership.Ultimately, Nicole’s work is guided by a commitment to authenticity, sustainability, and collective care. She continues to build systems that prioritize connection, reduce burnout, and elevate the standard of care within the perinatal field. Through the Perinatal Resource Collaborative and SPARK Fund, Nicole Harlot is creating a growing global ecosystem where professionals are supported, families are better served, and collaboration becomes the foundation of care.Learn More about Nicole Harlot:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Nicole-Harlot Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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