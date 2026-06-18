Taction Software Expands HIPAA-Compliant Telemedicine App Development Services for Healthcare Providers

Telemedicine application app development company in chicago secure virtual care platforms for hospitals and doctors taction software - secure virtual care platforms

Chicago-based healthcare IT firm expands telemedicine app development with HIPAA-compliant builds and EHR integration for hospitals and clinics.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taction Software, a Chicago-based healthcare IT and custom software development company, has expanded its telemedicine application development services to help hospitals, clinics, and digital health startups launch secure virtual care platforms that integrate with existing clinical systems.The expanded service covers the full build cycle for telemedicine products, including patient-facing video consultation apps, provider scheduling and workflow tools, remote patient monitoring features, and electronic prescription modules. Each build is designed to meet the requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the U.S. federal law that governs the protection of patient health information.A central focus of the offering is interoperability, meaning the ability of a new telemedicine app to exchange data with the software a healthcare organization already uses. Taction Software develops integrations with Electronic Health Record and Electronic Medical Record systems (EHR and EMR, the digital records that store patient histories) using established healthcare data standards such as HL7 and FHIR R4. These standards define how clinical information moves between different systems so that patient data entered during a virtual visit can flow into the provider's records without manual re-entry.The company reports growing demand from healthcare organizations that adopted virtual care during recent years and now seek to replace temporary tools with permanent, compliant platforms built around their own clinical workflows."Many providers moved quickly to stand up virtual care and are now dealing with platforms that do not connect to their record systems or meet long-term compliance needs," said Arinder Singh Suri, Chief Executive Officer of Taction Software. "Our aim is to build telemedicine applications that fit into the systems clinicians already use, protect patient data, and remain stable as an organization grows."Founded in 2013, Taction Software builds custom healthcare software with attention to security and regulatory standards including HIPAA and SOC 2, a widely used framework for evaluating how a service organization manages data. The company's CEO brings more than 20 years of personal experience in the technology sector. Its work spans EHR and EMR integration, HL7 and FHIR interface development, Mirth Connect implementation (an integration engine used to route healthcare messages between systems), and applied healthcare artificial intelligence.According to the company, telemedicine app projects follow a structured process that includes discovery and compliance planning, user experience design for both patients and clinicians, development and integration, security testing, and post-launch support. This approach is intended to reduce the risk of compliance gaps that can occur when virtual care tools are assembled without a clear integration plan.Healthcare organizations and digital health companies can learn more about the company's telemedicine and healthcare software services at https://www.tactionsoft.com/ About Taction SoftwareTaction Software is a healthcare IT and custom software development company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 2013, the company specializes in HIPAA-compliant software, EHR and EMR integration, HL7 and FHIR interfaces, Mirth Connect, and healthcare artificial intelligence. Taction Software works with hospitals, clinics, health technology startups, and other healthcare organizations to design, build, and maintain secure clinical software.

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