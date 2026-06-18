Influential Women Spotlights: Rochelle Seide: Managing Director at Shadow Lake Group Inc.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Biotechnology Strategy, Intellectual Property Leadership, and Client-Centered Advisory Services Across the Life Sciences IndustryBoca Raton, Florida — Rochelle Seide is a seasoned professional with more than four decades of experience bridging the fields of science and law, with a distinguished career focused on the life sciences industry. She began her professional journey as a bench scientist specializing in genetics and immunology before transitioning into a legal career, initially concentrating on patent law and later expanding into broader life sciences legal and business advisory work.As an early pioneer in biotechnology law, Rochelle entered the field at a time when her scientific discipline was not automatically recognized by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This required her to independently establish her scientific qualifications and credibility within the patent system, helping pave the way for future professionals working at the intersection of science and intellectual property law. Throughout her career, she has contributed extensively to the profession through committee service, authorship of book chapters, editorial work, and leadership in industry conferences.Since 2019, Rochelle has served as Managing Director at Shadow Lake Group Inc., a boutique consulting firm where she advises clients on business strategy, asset acquisitions, and complex legal and transactional matters within the life sciences sector. In this role, she integrates deep scientific training with legal and business expertise to guide clients through high-level decisions, with an emphasis on thoughtful, client-centered outcomes.Before her current position, Rochelle held senior leadership roles across multiple life sciences organizations, including Vice President of Legal and Intellectual Property at HLS Therapeutics Inc., as well as other executive positions overseeing intellectual property and business affairs. Her career has consistently focused on supporting innovation, protecting intellectual property, and facilitating strategic growth within biotechnology and pharmaceutical enterprises.Rochelle holds a Bachelor of Science in bacteriology and botany from Syracuse University, a Master of Science in immunology from Long Island University, a Doctor of Philosophy in human genetics from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and a Juris Doctor from the University of Akron School of Law. She is also a Registered Patent Attorney with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, reflecting her rare and highly specialized combination of scientific and legal credentials.Reflecting on her career, Rochelle attributes her success in part to entering the field during its formative years. Being involved early in the development of biotechnology patent law allowed her to contribute directly to shaping the discipline, including participation in advisory committees and ongoing engagement with the Patent and Trademark Office as scientific and legal frameworks evolved.She notes that one of the most important elements of her professional development was mentorship. Entering a field where women were significantly underrepresented, she worked in an environment where only a small number of women held leadership roles in patent law. Over time, she advanced through persistence, guidance, and professional mentorship, ultimately becoming a partner and later an executive leader. She emphasizes that while opportunities for women in the field have expanded significantly, mentorship remains a critical component of career growth and professional confidence.Rochelle identifies one of the ongoing challenges in her field as the complexity and duration of transactional work within the life sciences sector. Business and legal deals, particularly those involving intellectual property and biotechnology assets, often require extended timelines and detailed negotiation processes. However, she also highlights significant opportunities driven by continued growth in biotechnology innovation and increasing recognition of interdisciplinary expertise in patent and life sciences law.Throughout her career, Rochelle has placed strong emphasis on mentorship, ethical business practice, and client-centered service. She believes that professional success is best achieved through a combination of technical expertise, integrity, and a commitment to supporting clients and colleagues with diligence and care. She also prioritizes maintaining balance between her professional responsibilities and personal life.Now semi-retired, Rochelle continues to work on a part-time basis while dedicating more time to her personal interests. She enjoys gardening, travel, theater, ballet, and concerts, as well as spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her life reflects a continued commitment to intellectual curiosity, creative engagement, and meaningful personal connections.Rochelle Seide’s career stands as a testament to the power of interdisciplinary expertise, demonstrating how scientific rigor and legal acumen can be combined to advance innovation, support industry growth, and shape the evolving landscape of biotechnology and intellectual property law.Learn More about Rochelle Seide:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Rochelle-Seide , or through her profile on Shadow Lake Group, https://shadowlakegroup.com/our-team/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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