Dream Raises $260M and Reveals Its Sovereign AI for Nations

Dream reaches a $3 billion valuation, the sovereign AI infrastructure that governments fully own

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dream , the sovereign AI and cyber defense company for governments and critical infrastructure, today announced a $260 million funding round, bringing Dream's value to $3 billion just three years after its founding.The round was co-led by Bicycle Capital and Group 11, with participation from Antler, Bain Capital Ventures, Tru Arrow Partners, and other global investors. The financing follows nearly $300 million in total contract value secured since Dream began commercial operations in late 2024. The new capital will accelerate deployment of Dream's sovereign AI and national cyber defense platforms across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas.For decades, governments invested in roads, power grids, communications networks, and defense systems. These systems became the foundation of economic growth, national security, and geopolitical power.Artificial intelligence is becoming the next critical infrastructure. Yet most governments do not control the AI systems they increasingly depend on. They rely on models built by foreign companies. Infrastructure they do not own. Technology that can be restricted, interrupted, or withdrawn. At the same time, the data that powers governments remains fragmented across ministries, agencies, and critical infrastructure.As AI becomes central to national security, economic competitiveness, and public services, governments face a fundamental choice: depend on systems they do not control, or build capabilities they fully own. Dream was founded to eliminate that trade-off."Land created empires. Industry created nations. Artificial intelligence will create the next super nations," said Shalev Hulio, Co-Founder and CEO of Dream. "Every nation has data. Few can protect it. Fewer can use it. Sovereign AI is the key. We built Dream to help governments secure their information, transform it into knowledge, and convert that knowledge into national capability. The future of a nation should never depend on technology it does not control."Sebastian Kurz, President and Co-Founder of Dream and former Chancellor of Austria, added: "The defining question for governments is no longer whether they will use AI, but whether they will own it. Nations that want to control their future need the ability to operate advanced AI under their own authority, on infrastructure they govern, and in alignment with their own interests. Sovereign AI is becoming a foundational layer of national resilience, competitiveness, and security. Countries that build and control their own AI capabilities will be better positioned to protect critical infrastructure, strengthen public services, improve decision-making, and safeguard their national interests."AI: The Next Strategic Government InfrastructureDream built three platforms to solve this challenge.Sphere helps governments and critical infrastructure operators defend against nation-state cyber threats. The platform combines cyber intelligence, exposure management, attack path analysis, digital twin technology, and AI-powered detection and response into a unified national cyber defense system.Hero is an autonomous AI security researcher that discovers vulnerabilities, identifies attack paths, and reasons like an adversary at machine speed to prevent the most sophisticated cyber threats. Hero continuously stress-tests defenses and helps governments identify weaknesses before attackers do.Atlas is Dream's sovereign AI platform. It enables governments to connect fragmented national data, transform information into structured knowledge, deploy mission-specific AI agents and models, and generate actionable insights entirely within secure government-controlled environments.Together, these platforms allow governments to secure, understand, and use one of their most strategic assets: information.Investor Perspective"Governments around the world are increasingly seeking secure and sovereign ways to deploy artificial intelligence," said Shu Nyatta, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Bicycle Capital. "Dream has built a unique platform at the intersection of AI, cybersecurity, and government technology. The company is defining one of the most important technology categories of the coming decade.""We backed Dream at the seed stage and have led or co-led nearly every financing round since," said Dovi Frances, Founding Partner of Group 11. "That is conviction, not coincidence. Dream is building critical infrastructure for the AI era, and we believe it is uniquely positioned to define this category globally."About DreamDream is the sovereign AI company for governments and critical infrastructure. The company helps nations secure their most sensitive information, transform fragmented data into actionable knowledge, and deploy advanced AI entirely under sovereign control. Founded in 2023 by Shalev Hulio, former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, and Gil Dolev, Dream serves governments and critical infrastructure organizations across Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The company employs approximately 350 people across Tel Aviv, Abu Dhabi, and Vienna, bringing together one of the world's most experienced teams of AI, cybersecurity, intelligence, and government technology experts.With this financing, Dream has raised $412 million to build the sovereign AI infrastructure governments fully own, control, and operate.For more information, visit www.dreamgroup.com ***A photo of the founders can be downloaded here

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