Influential Women Features Serena Prince: Housing Specialist and Case Manager at BronxWorks

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Equitable Housing Access, Tenant Stability, and Community Partnerships Across New York CitySerena Prince is a dedicated housing specialist, case manager, and emerging public affairs leader committed to advancing equitable community development across New York City. Born and raised in the Bronx, she draws lasting inspiration from her upbringing in Parkchester, where thoughtful urban planning and strong neighborhood design fostered a sense of belonging and community connection. These early experiences shaped her commitment to addressing systemic inequities in housing and advocating for communities that have historically faced disinvestment and structural barriers rooted in inequality.In her current role at BronxWorks, Serena works directly on the front lines of housing stability, supporting individuals and families navigating complex rental assistance systems, including CityFHEPS and Section 8 voucher programs. Her work focuses on bridging relationships between landlords, brokers, and tenants, ensuring that housing placements are not only successful but sustainable. She combines hands-on case management with strategic planning, helping strengthen partnerships, improve outreach efforts, and expand access to stable housing opportunities.Serena’s approach to housing support extends beyond immediate placement needs. She emphasizes a holistic model that recognizes housing as a foundation for dignity, stability, and long-term community connection. Through workshops, community engagement initiatives, and cross-sector collaboration, she works to ensure that individuals and families are supported throughout every stage of the housing process, from application to long-term retention.A graduate of Connecticut College and a Coro Fellowship in Public Affairs alumna, Serena brings both academic training and applied leadership experience to her work. Her background spans government, nonprofit, and community-based organizations, where she has contributed to initiatives focused on policy development, advocacy, and stakeholder engagement. This multidisciplinary foundation allows her to navigate complex systems while maintaining a strong focus on community-centered outcomes.Throughout her career, Serena has remained grounded in the belief that community is central to success. Growing up in the Bronx exposed her to a diverse range of perspectives and lived experiences that shaped her worldview. Surrounded by tight-knit neighborhoods and individuals from varied backgrounds, she developed a deep appreciation for collective responsibility and shared progress.This foundation continues to influence how she approaches her professional work. Serena is intentional about building meaningful relationships, not just professional networks. She prioritizes cultivating authentic, reciprocal partnerships rooted in shared goals and a commitment to equity. In her work supporting strategic partnerships and housing initiatives, she focuses on fostering collaboration that strengthens both systems and communities.Serena attributes much of her success to this sense of community, which continues to guide her approach to leadership and service. It is a principle that remains central to both her personal identity and professional mission.In reflecting on her career development, Serena highlights the importance of embracing opportunity with confidence and courage. As a young professional, she has navigated moments of self-doubt and imposter syndrome, particularly when entering spaces with more experienced colleagues. Over time, she has learned to step into opportunities with greater confidence, viewing each experience as a chance for growth and learning rather than validation.This mindset has allowed her to contribute meaningfully in spaces where she is not always the most experienced voice. It has also helped her reframe uncertainty as an opportunity for development, reinforcing the belief that professional growth is an ongoing process shaped by experience, reflection, and engagement.In her work, Serena often operates in environments that can be male-dominated, particularly in negotiations and communications with landlords and housing partners. In these contexts, she has developed a professional approach rooted in clarity, confidence, and self-awareness. She emphasizes the importance of knowing what one understands while also being honest about areas where learning is still needed. This balance allows her to maintain authority without compromising humility, and to navigate complex interactions with professionalism and integrity.One of the most significant challenges Serena identifies in her field is the limited representation of younger professionals in decision-making and leadership spaces. She often finds herself in rooms with individuals who have decades of experience, which, while valuable, can sometimes limit the diversity of perspective. She believes there is a strong opportunity to elevate early-career voices and integrate new perspectives into housing and public affairs work.Serena sees this gap not only as a challenge but as an opportunity for innovation. She believes younger professionals bring creativity, adaptability, and fresh approaches to long-standing systems. Early in her career, she sometimes struggled with feeling underqualified in comparison to more experienced peers. However, she has since come to recognize that value is not defined solely by tenure, but also by perspective, insight, and lived experience.She now views her role as both a learner and a contributor, embracing opportunities to bring new ideas forward while continuing to learn from experienced professionals. This dual perspective allows her to participate in shaping strategies that are both informed by history and responsive to present-day needs.At the core of Serena’s professional identity is a commitment to authenticity. She believes individuals are not static, but constantly evolving, shaped by experience, relationships, and reflection. This belief informs how she approaches her work, relationships, and personal development. It allows her to remain adaptable while staying grounded in her values, and to extend the same grace and understanding to others that she applies to herself.Serena’s values are deeply tied to this sense of authenticity and growth. She prioritizes staying true not only to who she is, but also to who she is becoming. This mindset provides her with flexibility in navigating change, while also reinforcing a strong sense of purpose in her work and community engagement.Guided by creativity, collaboration, and a commitment to building systems that center belonging, Serena Prince continues to advance her work in housing and public affairs with both vision and purpose. Through her efforts at BronxWorks and beyond, she remains focused on strengthening community stability, expanding equitable access to housing, and contributing to a more inclusive and connected New York City.Learn More about Serena Prince:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Serena-Prince Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.