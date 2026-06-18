NSA Naples Unveils $5.5M Carney Park Upgrades, Hosts Garden Party

NAPLES, Italy — The U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) program hosted a garden party onboard Carney Park, June 11, to showcase extensive park renovations, cabin upgrades, and quality-of-life improvements.

The event highlighted the culmination of a two-year, $5.5 million investment aimed at enhancing services for NSA Naples service members, local national employees, families, and friends of the community. The renovations span multiple recreational areas, including the swimming pool, rental cabins, golf facilities, restaurant, and the terrace.

MWR officials say keeping these spaces modern is a key part of providing world-class facilities, ensuring Sailors and families have a place to decompress from the mission at hand. Jennifer Bardoni, MWR director, emphasized the scale of the investment, highlighting how theupgrades deliveron providing the best possible platform for the fleet, the warfighter and the family.

“We've put more than $5 million into renovations and upgrades at Carney Park over the last two years," Bardoni said. "Because of the sheer size of the park and all the greenery, it feels like a slice of America. It brings a sense of home to our community and gives them a great place to relax and spend time together."

The garden party also served as the debut for the Carney Park Country Club restaurant, which features a mix of classic American and Italian cuisines. The evening was complemented by wine, cigars, and gelato amid the sounds of a live orchestra, combining American flair with Italian culture. Creating spaces to strengthen the connection shared as Allies, partners, and friends is at the very heart of the U.S.-Italy relationship.

John Lenz, fleet and family readiness director at NSA Naples, highlighted the unique geographical and community aspects of the installation's premier recreation site.

"Carney Park is a truly unique experience because you get the chance to be in an extinct volcano," Lenz said. "It is a one-stop destination for recreation, food, and fun. This is also a space our community can use for command events, birthday parties, retirements, and even weddings."

The recent investments have generated renewed energy and momentum across MWR programming, according to MWR leadership. Upgraded offerings are already underway for all demographics, with activities ranging from youth and adult sports leagues to specialized fitness classes in the newly renovated fitness yards.

For more information on Carney Park facility rentals, restaurant hours, and upcoming MWR programming, community members are encouraged to contact the NSA Naples MWR office.

NSA Naples is an operational ashore base home to over 50 tenant commands and 8,500 personnel. Providing a forward-deployed platform to the fleet that enables the warfighter and supports the family, NSA Naples supports U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet, NATO, and combatant commander strategic priorities to ensure stability across the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Today, as it approaches its 75th anniversary, NSA Naples celebrates the Sailors, their families, and civilian employees—both U.S. and Italian—for 75 years of dedicated service and enduring partnership.

This year, the Navy is commemorating its contributions to the nation’s defense as the United States celebrates 250 years of independence. According to Navy officials, for more than 250 years, the Navy has sailed the globe defending freedom and protecting prosperity. For more information about NSA Naples, visit https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NSA-Naples/ or https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USNSA-N . Connect on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NSANapleshttps://www.instagram.com/nsanaples/?hl=de