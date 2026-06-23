INVINCI GROUP LAUNCHES INVINCI BRANDS, COMPLETES MINORITY INVESTMENT IN AWARD-WINNING BARBER SHOP BRAND RUFFIANS

Invinci Group Limited

Over the last 18 months, Invinci has built a strong partnership with Ruffians; Renee and her team have done an excellent job counselling and positioning our new product range on Amazon.” — Andrew Purvis, CEO Ruffians

MAYFAIR, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invinci Group, the strategy-first Amazon agency for premium beauty, health and wellness brands, today announces the launch of Invinci Brands — a new venture arm sitting alongside Invinci Agency within Invinci Group. Through minority investment, brand incubation, and strategic joint ventures, Invinci Brands will build and back consumer brands where Invinci has high conviction and a differentiated opportunity to add value, with a focus on the UK, US, and European markets.

Invinci Agency is the partner of choice for premium brands and the investors behind them. The agency provides full-funnel Amazon channel expertise and execution and is trusted by leading private equity and brand owners to turn Amazon into a measurable, defensible asset. Clients include Elemis, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and The Body Shop. Invinci is also a Patron of the British Beauty Council.

Invinci Brands applies that same proprietary data infrastructure and operator expertise to identify underserved consumer white spaces, and back or build brands positioned to win within them. The vehicle operates with a thesis-driven, multi-channel investment approach, where Amazon plays an integral but not exclusive role.

As its first move, Invinci Brands confirms a minority investment in Ruffians — the British premium men's grooming brand, three-time British Barbershop of the Year, with a newly launched product line featured in GQ and The New York Times. Renee Parker, CEO of Invinci Brands and Co-Founder of Invinci Group, has joined the Ruffians board.

Andrew Purvis, CEO of Ruffians, said: "Over the last 18 months, Invinci has built a strong partnership with Ruffians; Renee and her team have done an excellent job counselling and positioning our new product range on Amazon. We are proud and delighted to be even closer now that Invinci has invested in Ruffians and, with Renee now on our Board, we are excited about our future plans together."

"Invinci Brands is the natural extension of what we have built. The insights and rigour we develop as brand builders will only reinforce the expertise we bring across the Group," said Parker, whose background spans investment banking, angel investing, four years leading Amazon UK's Premium Beauty business, and an advisory board position with the British Beauty Council.

Invinci Brands intends to announce further investments before the end of 2026.

About Invinci Group Invinci Group is a London-based consumer brand group comprising Invinci Agency and Invinci Brands. Invinci Agency is the strategy-first Amazon agency for premium beauty, health and wellness brands and the investors behind them, providing full-funnel expertise across search, DSP, forecasting, modelling, and brand architecture. The team brings backgrounds from Amazon, L'Oréal, and Reckitt.

About Ruffians Ruffians is a British premium men's grooming brand and three-time British Barbershop of the Year, founded in 2012, with locations across London and Edinburgh and a made-in-England product line featured in GQ and The New York Times.

Media contact: hello@invinci.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.