Atmospheric Water Generator Market to Reach $11.2 Billion Globally by 2031 at 9.9% CAGR

Rising water scarcity concerns, growing demand for sustainable water solutions & advancements in water generation technologies are driving global market growth.

Atmospheric water generators are emerging as a sustainable solution to global water scarcity, enabling reliable access to clean drinking water across diverse environments.” — Allied Market Research Analyst

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " 𝗔𝘁𝗺𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031," the global atmospheric water generator market was valued at $4.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $11.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031. The market is witnessing substantial growth due to increasing freshwater scarcity, rapid urbanization, rising demand for decentralized water supply solutions, and growing awareness regarding sustainable water resource management.Request The Sample PDF Of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17057 Atmospheric water generators (AWGs) produce potable water by extracting moisture from ambient air through condensation technologies. These systems are emerging as a viable alternative water source for residential, commercial, industrial, and military applications, particularly in regions facing water stress and limited access to clean drinking water.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀The atmospheric water generator market is gaining momentum due to several significant growth drivers:-> Increasing global water scarcity and freshwater shortages.-> Rising population growth and urbanization.-> Growing demand for sustainable and decentralized water solutions.-> Increasing frequency of droughts and climate-related water challenges.-> Expansion of off-grid and remote infrastructure projects.-> Growing awareness regarding water conservation and environmental sustainability.-> Rising investments in advanced water treatment and generation technologies.Governments, businesses, and humanitarian organizations are increasingly exploring alternative water generation methods to address growing concerns over water availability, quality, and distribution infrastructure limitations.𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀By Product Type:The cooling condensation atmospheric water generator segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 due to its widespread adoption, technological maturity, and ability to generate significant volumes of potable water across diverse climatic conditions.The wet desiccation segment is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period owing to its enhanced efficiency in low-humidity environments and increasing adoption in specialized applications.By Application:The industrial segment dominated the market in 2021, driven by increasing water requirements across manufacturing facilities, construction projects, mining operations, and remote industrial sites.The commercial segment is anticipated to register significant growth as hotels, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and office complexes increasingly seek sustainable water supply solutions.The residential segment is also gaining traction as consumers become more conscious of water quality, supply reliability, and environmental sustainability.By Distribution Channel:The direct sales segment accounted for a significant share of market revenue due to customized project deployments and large-scale commercial and industrial installations.Manufacturers are increasingly expanding their distribution networks to improve product accessibility and support growing demand across residential and commercial markets.Inquiry Before Buying @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17057 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀North America:North America held a significant share of the atmospheric water generator market in 2021. The region benefits from strong technological innovation, increasing adoption of sustainable infrastructure solutions, and growing investments in water security initiatives.Demand is particularly strong across drought-prone areas and regions seeking resilient alternative water supply systems.Europe:Europe continues to witness increasing adoption of atmospheric water generators due to growing environmental awareness, sustainability objectives, and stringent water management regulations.Organizations across the region are investing in innovative water generation technologies to support climate resilience and resource conservation efforts.Asia-Pacific:Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Rapid population growth, urban expansion, industrial development, and increasing water stress across countries such as India, China, and Southeast Asian nations are creating significant growth opportunities.Government initiatives focused on water sustainability and infrastructure development are further supporting regional market expansion.LAMEA:The LAMEA region is expected to witness substantial growth due to increasing water scarcity challenges, expanding infrastructure investments, and rising demand for alternative water generation technologies.Countries across the Middle East and Africa are particularly investing in atmospheric water generation systems to supplement traditional water sources and improve water security.𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁Several emerging trends are transforming the atmospheric water generator industry:-> Development of energy-efficient AWG systems.-> Integration of renewable energy sources with water generation technologies.-> Adoption of advanced filtration and purification systems.-> Smart monitoring and IoT-enabled water generation platforms.-> Portable and mobile atmospheric water generation solutions.-> Expansion of off-grid and emergency water supply applications.-> Increased focus on sustainable infrastructure and resource management.-> Research into next-generation condensation and desiccant technologies.Manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing innovation to improve system efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enhance scalability across diverse end-use applications.Request Sample Report and Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A17057 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀-> The 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝘁𝗺𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗲𝘁 was valued at $4.4 billion in 2021.-> The market is projected to reach $11.2 billion by 2031.-> The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.-> Cooling condensation systems accounted for the largest product segment.-> Industrial applications generated the highest market revenue.-> Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2021.-> Growing water scarcity remains a primary market growth driver.-> Sustainable water generation technologies are creating significant opportunities.𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀Key companies operating in the global atmospheric water generator market include:Watergen Ltd.Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems Pvt. Ltd.SkyWater Air Water MachinesAtlantis SolarHendrx WaterPlanetsWaterDew Point ManufacturingGENAQ Technologies S.L.WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd.Drinkable Air TechnologiesThese companies are focusing on technological innovation, product development, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market presence and address growing global demand for sustainable water generation solutions.Request a Sample ReportWater technology providers, infrastructure developers, government agencies, investors, sustainability organizations, and industry stakeholders seeking comprehensive market intelligence, growth forecasts, competitive analysis, and strategic insights can access the complete Atmospheric Water Generator Market report from Allied Market Research. https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A17057 Trending Reports in Construction & Manufacturing Industry:Fresh Water Generator Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fresh-water-generator-market-A70234 Atmospheric Water Generator Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/atmospheric-water-generator-market-A17057 Water And Wastewater Valve Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-and-wastewater-valve-market-A31338 Bottled Water Processing System Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bottled-water-processing-system-market-A74856 Dewatering Pumps Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dewatering-pumps-market Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-pipeline-leak-detection-systems-market Africa, Australia and New Zealand Dewatering Pumps Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/africa-australia-and-new-zealand-dewatering-pumps-market-A10545 Water Chillers Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-chillers-market-A09748 water softening systems market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-softening-systems-market-A09749 Water Meter Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-meter-market-A13521 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-quality-monitoring-systems-market Waterjet Cutting Machines Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/waterjet-cutting-machines-market Water Quality Instrument Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-quality-instrument-market-A13523 Water Pump Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-pump-market-A47403 Mobile Water Treatment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/global-mobile-water-treatment-market-A07053 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting division of Allied Analytics LLP. AMR delivers comprehensive market intelligence, industry forecasts, strategic analysis, and actionable insights that help organizations identify growth opportunities and make informed business decisions across global markets.Through rigorous research methodologies and deep industry expertise, AMR provides valuable intelligence across industrial, environmental, energy, technology, healthcare, and infrastructure sectors worldwide.

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