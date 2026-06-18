Secretary Smythe Leads Rural Listening Session in Moore County

Comunicado de Prensa en español

Department of Public Safety Secretary Jeffrey Smythe today joined business leaders, local elected officials, law enforcement representatives and other leaders in Pinehurst for the sixth in a series of Rural Listening Sessions. Secretary Smythe and other cabinet secretaries are on the road with Governor Josh Stein for the Rural Listening Tour to hear directly from rural North Carolinians about their concerns and priorities as his administration works to strengthen communities across the state.

Secretary Smythe welcomed attendees to the event held at Sandhills Community College and then led a roundtable discussion in a wide-ranging conversation touching on jobs, education, health care and public safety. He then held a public comment session that gave local residents a chance to speak out about concerns and to ask questions.

Secretary Smythe told attendees that thanks to a lengthy career in law enforcement and a demonstrated history of supporting local police, he has valued and solid relationships with many law enforcement leaders. He credited his experiences as the police chief in a small rural town in Arizona where he also served as the city’s emergency manager with helping inform his understanding of the needs of rural communities.

“Our rural communities are the backbone of this great state,” said Secretary Smythe. “These visits give us the opportunity to sit down with the folks who can tell us what is and what isn’t working, and what can be done better to help them and their communities thrive. I’m excited to support the needs discussed today and will work closely with the General Assembly and the Governor's Office to bring meaningful change to rural North Carolina.”