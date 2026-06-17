DNREC Offers Expanded Assistance for Farmers Due to Significantly Increased Reports of Deer Damage

Officials from DNREC and DDA inspect deer-damaged corn during a recent farm visit in Sussex County. /Delaware DNREC photo

In response to increased complaints from Delaware farmers about significant crop damage and anticipated losses from deer, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has expanded its deer damage assistance programs this year and is now offering expedited, direct enrollment in the Extreme Deer Damage Assistance Program (EDDAP). For additional information and how to enroll in these programs, farmers should visit the Department’s Deer Damage Assistance webpage, de.gov/deerdamage.

DNREC’s deer damage assistance program offers tiered relief based on the severity of damage. Under EDDAP, which is the highest level, enrolled farmers can have hunters on their property year-round to harvest antlerless deer, though hunting remains restricted to only the enrolled parcels. For summer 2026, DNREC is making direct enrollment in EDDAP available to qualifying farmers, with the normal requirement to provide damage data and complete a deer management plan deferred. The temporary changes are designed so that affected farmers can begin seeking relief immediately.

“Farmers have been reporting dramatically higher damage than usual to DNREC and to the Delaware Department of Agriculture – with many more acres of crops being consumed on certain farms and crops that have needed to be replanted multiple times,” said Patrick Emory, director of the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, which oversees the deer damage assistance program. “Farmers in Delaware are already facing higher fuel and other costs, and will be dealing with lower yields due to drought conditions, so it’s important to provide them with the ability to reduce the extensive deer damage they are seeing.”

DNREC will continue to work with DDA on ways to provide further assistance and will share additional information with farmers when it becomes available.

“Crop damage due to deer is exacerbated this year due to the dry conditions impacting much of the state,” Agriculture Secretary Don Clifton said. “Crops are growing more slowly than usual and cannot outpace deer feeding. The flexibility being provided by DNREC is much appreciated.”

Separately, DNREC recently confirmed Delaware’s first detection of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a neurological disease that affects deer and other members of the deer family. CWD has been found in 37 other states. DNREC has activated its CWD response plan and is increasing testing in the affected area to help control the spread. Farmers and hunters participating in deer damage programs play a direct role in that effort: deer harvested through the program will be tested and that data strengthens the Department’s ability to monitor and respond. Hunters and the public can find current information and guidance at the de.gov/cwd webpage.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on more than 75,000 acres of public land owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube or LinkedIn .

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov