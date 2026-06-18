Influencer Marketing Platform Market Size and Share

The Business Research Company's Influencer Marketing Platform Market Competitive Landscape, Business Expansion Trends, and Strategic Insights

Expected to grow to $115.54 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The influencer marketing platform market is dominated by a mix of global social media technology providers and specialized creator marketing software companies. Companies are focusing on AI-powered campaign management tools, advanced creator discovery platforms, real-time performance analytics, and integrated payment and compliance solutions to strengthen market presence and improve campaign effectiveness and brand engagement. Emphasis on audience authenticity verification, cross-platform campaign optimization, and automation of influencer relationship management remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving digital advertising and creator economy sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Influencer Marketing Platform Market?

•According to our research, CreatorIQ led global sales in 2024 with a 0.2% market share. The influencer marketing platform division of the company, which is directly involved in the influencer marketing platform market, provides a wide range of creator management software, campaign tracking solutions, analytics platforms, and workflow automation tools that support brand partnerships, social media campaigns, and regulated digital marketing environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Influencer Marketing Platform Market?

Major companies operating in the influencer marketing platform market are CreatorIQ, Launchmetrics, Brandwatch, AspireIQ Inc., IZEA Worldwide, Traackr Inc., Upfluence Inc., Open Influence, Klear, Tagger Media Inc., Onalytica, Lumanu Inc., ExpertVoice Inc., Linqia Inc., Social Beat Digital Marketing LLP, JuliusWorks Inc., GrapeVine Logic Inc., Influencity, Lefty, Maverick, NeoReach, Takumi, Tidal Labs, Hootsuite Inc., Markerly Inc., Quotient Technology Inc., Impact Tech Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Influencer Marketing Platform Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 1% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and operational entry barriers, driven by evolving social media platform algorithms, creator authentication requirements, campaign performance tracking capabilities, and the need for scalable digital marketing management environments. Leading players such as CreatorIQ, Launchmetrics, Brandwatch, AspireIQ Inc., IZEA Worldwide, Traackr Inc., Upfluence Inc., Open Influence, Klear, and Tagger Media Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified platform offerings, established brand partnerships, global client networks, and continuous innovation in creator analytics and campaign management technologies. As demand for data-driven influencer campaigns, automated creator engagement tools, and integrated social commerce solutions grows, strategic collaborations, platform innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oCreatorIQ (0.2%)

oLaunchmetrics (0.2%)

oBrandwatch (0.1%)

oAspireIQ Inc. (0.1%)

oIZEA Worldwide (0.1%)

oTraackr Inc. (0.1%)

oUpfluence Inc. (0.1%)

oOpen Influence (0.1%)

oKlear (0.1%)

oTagger Media Inc. (0.04%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Influencer Marketing Platform Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13681&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Influencer Marketing Platform Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the influencer marketing platform market include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Adobe Inc., HubSpot Inc., Datadog Inc., Snowflake Inc., MongoDB Inc., Twilio Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., Mailchimp, and Cloudflare Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Influencer Marketing Platform Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the influencer marketing platform market include Accenture plc, Dentsu Group Inc., WPP plc, Publicis Groupe, Omnicom Group Inc., Havas Group, IPG Mediabrands, GroupM, Tinuiti Inc., Viral Nation, The Goat Agency, HireInfluence, The Influencer Marketing Factory, BENlabs, Mediakix, Carusele, Socially Powerful, August United, and We Are Social.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Influencer Marketing Platform Market?

•Major end users in the influencer marketing platform market include Nike Inc., Adidas AG, L'Oréal Group, Unilever PLC, Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Samsung Electronics, Apple Inc., Netflix Inc., Airbnb Inc., Sephora USA Inc., Puma SE, Nestlé S.A., Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Inditex, H&M Group, Uber Technologies Inc., Spotify Technology S.A., and Marriott International Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Campaign management and creator analytics platforms are transforming the influencer marketing platform market by enhancing campaign precision, improving audience targeting capabilities, and enabling real-time performance optimization across digital marketing initiatives.

•Example: In December 2025, Humanz launched advanced AI-driven influencer marketing and creator management solutions following its acquisitions of Bambassadors and Ubiquitous.

•Its integrated campaign management tools, automated creator discovery capabilities, and real-time analytics features enhance operational efficiency, support data-driven marketing decision-making, and improve overall creator-brand collaboration across influencer marketing campaigns.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing AI-Powered Creator Discovery Improve Campaign Targeting And Engagement

•Leveraging Integrated Campaign Platforms Enhance Workflow Automation And Efficiency

•Expanding Social Commerce Capabilities Strengthen Creator Monetization Opportunities

•Integrating Real-Time Analytics Improve Campaign Transparency And ROI Tracking

•Enhancing Multi-Platform Influencer Solutions Support Scalable Creator Partnerships

Access The Detailed Influencer Marketing Platform Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/influencer-marketing-platform-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 30,000+ reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.