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The Business Research Company's Integrated Circuits Market Positioned For Sustained Growth At 9.2% CAGR Through 2030

Expected to grow to $658.23 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The integrated circuits market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by rapid advancements in electronics and semiconductor technologies. As demand for smarter devices and more efficient manufacturing processes increases, this market is set to expand further, fueled by innovations in various sectors like communication, automotive, and industrial automation.

Integrated Circuits Market Size and Projected Growth by 2026

The integrated circuits market is on a strong upward trajectory, expected to rise from $424.75 billion in 2025 to $462.81 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This growth during the past years has been supported by increasing consumption of electronic devices, the expansion of semiconductor fabrication capabilities, early adoption of automated manufacturing techniques, growth in communication technology, and the rising use of microprocessors.

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Forecast for Integrated Circuits Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its robust growth, reaching $658.23 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.2%. The surge is expected to be driven by developments in AI-optimized chipsets, growing demand for electric vehicle (EV) power electronics, proliferation of 5G-enabled gadgets, advancements in industrial automation, and the expanding integration of sensors and IC systems. Key trends shaping this period include the evolution of AI-specific integrated circuit architectures, further automation in semiconductor manufacturing, and enhanced IoT-compatible chip functionalities.

Understanding Integrated Circuits and Their Importance

Integrated circuits (ICs) are semiconductor devices that merge numerous electronic components like transistors, resistors, and capacitors onto a single chip. This process of miniaturization improves the device’s functionality while reducing size, cost, and energy consumption. As a result, ICs have become fundamental building blocks in a wide range of modern electronics, from smartphones and computers to complex industrial machinery.

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Growing Role of IoT as a Market Driver for Integrated Circuits

One of the primary forces propelling the integrated circuits market is the increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT). ICs enable the sensing, processing, and transmission of intelligent data, which is essential for connected devices. The use of analog ICs, known for their efficient power consumption and advanced signal processing, supports the creation of automated device ecosystems, fueling market expansion.

Rising IoT Device Numbers Boost Demand for Integrated Circuits

For example, in October 2025, IoT Analytics, a technology firm based in Germany, reported that the total number of connected IoT devices reached 18.5 billion in 2024, marking a 12% rise compared to 2023. This steady growth in IoT adoption directly increases the need for integrated circuits, thereby acting as a significant growth driver for the market.

Asia-Pacific Region Leading the Integrated Circuits Market in 2025

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the position as the largest regional market for integrated circuits, with North America ranking second. The market analysis covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive understanding of global market dynamics.

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• Updated graphics and tables



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