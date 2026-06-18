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Pakistan's most complete men's perfume guide - 12 fragrances ranked from Rs.2,000 to Rs.55,000. Janan Gold, Creed Aventus and Khamrah reviewed. PerfumeDaddy.pk.

Pakistani men deserve access to the world's best fragrances from Janan Gold to Creed Aventus with the guarantee that what they receive is 100% original.” — Founder, PerfumeDaddy.pk

KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PerfumeDaddy.pk ( www.perfumedaddy.pk ), Pakistan's leading authenticated online fragrance platform, today released Pakistan's most comprehensive men's fragrance buyer's guide for 2026 - covering twelve fragrances across six price tiers, with longevity and performance data gathered in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The guide answers Pakistan's most searched fragrance question: which is the best perfume for men , and what does it cost?Pakistan's Men's Fragrance Market in 2026Pakistani men are among the world's most engaged fragrance buyers. The cultural significance of personal scent, a rapidly growing fragrance-literate middle class, and the availability of authentic Arabic and Western designer fragrances have created a market where men's perfume is one of the most searched consumer product categories in the country. PerfumeDaddy.pk's buyer's guide provides the most structured, price-tiered fragrance resource published for Pakistani men in 2026. The complete guide is available at perfumedaddy.pk/collections/mens-perfume.Budget Tier (Rs.2,000 to Rs.5,000): Janan perfume Pakistan's Most Loved Indigenous FragranceJanan perfume is Pakistan's most searched indigenous fragrance brand 14,000 monthly searches led by Janan Gold. J. Junaid Jamshed Janan Gold EDP is a floral-oriental composition with rose, jasmine, and amber over a musk-sandalwood base. It is a distinctly Pakistani luxury fragrance built for weddings, Eid celebrations, and formal family occasions. PerfumeDaddy.pk guarantees 100% original J. Junaid Jamshed products with Cash on Delivery nationwide. Janan Gold longevity: 8 to 12 hours on skin in Pakistani conditions.Mid Range (Rs.5,000 to Rs.15,000): Lattafa Khamrah, Rasasi Hawas Ice, Armaf Club de NuitThree fragrances dominate PerfumeDaddy.pk's bestseller list in the mid-range tier in 2026. Lattafa Khamrah EDP is a rich amber-oud-vanilla oriental with 10 or more hours longevity and Pakistan's most reordered Lattafa product in 2026 Lattafa khamrah price in pakistan is available at PerfumeDaddy.pk with COD. Rasasi Hawas Ice EDP is a eucalyptus, mint, and marine accord delivering 8 to 10 hours longevity tested in Karachi's 40C summer conditions, making it Pakistan's top-ranked summer fragrance. Armaf Club de Nuit Intense Man EDP opens with blackcurrant, birch, jasmine, and amber musk, lasts 10 to 14 hours, and is widely recognised as delivering performance comparable to fragrances costing five times the price.Premium Tier (Rs.15,000 to Rs.30,000): Versace Eros, Davidoff Cool Water, Paco Rabanne 1 MillionFor Pakistani men seeking Western designer fragrances, PerfumeDaddy.pk stocks Versace Eros (mint, apple, tonka bean, amber - 8 to 10 hours longevity), Davidoff Cool Water (bergamot, aquatic accord, cedar - 6 to 8 hours, the definitive office fragrance for Pakistan), and Paco Rabanne 1 Million (cinnamon, rose, patchouli - 8 to 10 hours, Pakistan's top wedding gifting fragrance in the premium tier). All are 100% authentic, sourced from authorised European distributors, with Cash on Delivery nationwide.Luxury Tier (Rs.40,000 to Rs.55,000): creed aventus price in pakistan creed aventus price in pakistan generates 8,900 monthly searches from buyers with both the intent and the means to invest in a premium fragrance. Creed Aventus is a blackcurrant, rose, birch, and patchouli-musk composition with 14 to 16 hours longevity and one of the most recognised luxury fragrance profiles in the world. Creed Aventus price in Pakistan at PerfumeDaddy.pk reflects the 100% authentic formula the same product available in Creed boutiques in London, Paris, and Dubai. PerfumeDaddy.pk is the only Pakistani platform providing a verified authenticity guarantee on Creed fragrances with Cash on Delivery nationwide.Why PerfumeDaddy.pk for perfume for men in PakistanWhether choosing perfume for men at Rs.3,000 or Rs.55,000, the buying experience at PerfumeDaddy.pk is identical: 100% original product, Cash on Delivery across all of Pakistan, free delivery on orders above Rs.8,000, and expert fragrance guidance available 24/7. PerfumeDaddy.pk stocks over 800 men's fragrances from 40 or more international and regional fragrance houses the most complete authentic men's fragrance selection available online in Pakistan. Every product is verified original, sourced from authorised UAE and European distributors."Pakistani men deserve access to the world's best fragrances from Janan Gold to Creed Aventus with the guarantee that what they receive is 100% original. Our buyer's guide is the most comprehensive men's fragrance resource published in the Pakistani market, covering every budget and every occasion." - Founder, PerfumeDaddy.pkThe complete 2026 men's fragrance guide is available at www.perfumedaddy.pk/collections/mens-perfume About PerfumeDaddy.pk: Pakistan's leading authenticated online fragrance platform - 2,186 original fragrances, 40 or more international and regional houses, 100% authenticity guaranteed, Cash on Delivery nationwide, free delivery on all orders above Rs.8,000. "Perfume is the invisible signature of your soul."

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