Ready-Mix Plaster Market to Reach $412.8 Million Globally by 2031 at 5.4% CAGR

Rising construction activities, increasing demand for efficient building materials, and growing infrastructure investments are driving global market expansion.

Growing infrastructure development and demand for high-quality construction materials are accelerating adoption of ready-mix plaster across global building projects.” — Allied Market Research Analyst

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆-𝗠𝗶𝘅 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 by Product Type, End User, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031," the global ready-mix plaster market was valued at $243.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $412.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing urbanization, expanding residential and commercial construction activities, and rising demand for cost-effective and time-saving construction solutions.Request The Sample PDF Of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A74833 Ready-mix plaster is a pre-blended construction material comprising cement, sand, additives, and performance-enhancing compounds. It offers superior consistency, reduced material wastage, improved productivity, and faster application compared to conventional site-mixed plaster, making it increasingly popular among builders and contractors worldwide.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀The ready-mix plaster market is gaining momentum due to several key factors:-> Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development worldwide.-> Growing residential and commercial construction activities.-> Rising demand for labor-efficient and time-saving construction materials.-> Increased focus on reducing material wastage at project sites.-> Improved product consistency and application efficiency.-> Growing awareness regarding sustainable construction practices.-> Expansion of smart city and affordable housing initiatives.Construction companies are increasingly adopting ready-mix plaster solutions to improve project efficiency, maintain quality standards, and reduce on-site material handling complexities. The growing shortage of skilled labor in many regions is further encouraging adoption of factory-produced construction materials.𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀By Product Type:The cement-based ready-mix plaster segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 owing to its durability, ease of application, superior bonding characteristics, and widespread use across residential and commercial construction projects.The gypsum-based plaster segment is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for smooth interior finishes, faster application, and enhanced thermal performance.By End User:The residential segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period. Rising housing demand, urban expansion, and government-supported residential construction projects continue to support segment growth.The commercial segment is also expected to register significant growth due to increasing investments in office buildings, retail centers, hospitality facilities, and institutional infrastructure projects.By Distribution Channel:The direct sales segment accounted for a significant share of the market as construction companies increasingly establish long-term procurement agreements with manufacturers to ensure product quality and supply consistency.Distribution networks and building material suppliers continue to play an important role in expanding product accessibility across regional markets.Inquiry Before Buying @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A74833 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀North America:North America remains an important market for ready-mix plaster, supported by renovation activities, commercial construction projects, and growing adoption of advanced building materials. Increasing investments in sustainable construction practices are expected to further drive market growth.Europe:Europe continues to witness strong demand for ready-mix plaster due to stringent construction quality standards, growing emphasis on energy-efficient buildings, and rising renovation activities across residential and commercial sectors.Manufacturers are increasingly introducing innovative plaster formulations to meet evolving environmental and performance requirements.Asia-Pacific:Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, population growth, industrialization, and extensive infrastructure development projects across China, India, and Southeast Asia are creating substantial demand for ready-mix plaster products.Government initiatives supporting affordable housing and smart city development are further strengthening regional growth prospects.LAMEA:The LAMEA region is expected to witness steady growth due to increasing investments in residential construction, infrastructure modernization, and commercial development projects. Expanding urban populations and economic diversification initiatives are supporting market expansion across Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁Several emerging trends are influencing the future of the ready-mix plaster industry:-> Development of eco-friendly and sustainable plaster formulations.-> Increasing use of polymer-modified plaster products.-> Growth in prefabricated and modular construction practices.-> Enhanced product formulations for improved durability and performance.-> Integration of lightweight materials for better application efficiency.-> Rising demand for green building materials and certifications.-> Expansion of digital supply chain and logistics management solutions.Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation and operational efficiency to meet evolving construction industry requirements while improving sustainability and cost-effectiveness.Request Sample Report and Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A74833 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀-> The 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆-𝗺𝗶𝘅 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 was valued at $243.6 million in 2021.-> The market is projected to reach $412.8 million by 2031.-> The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.-> Cement-based plaster accounted for the largest product segment.-> Residential construction generated the highest market revenue.-> Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2021.-> Infrastructure development and urbanization remain primary growth drivers.-> Sustainable construction trends are creating new market opportunities.𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀Key companies operating in the global ready-mix plaster market include:Saint-Gobain S.A.Sika AGCEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.UltraTech Cement Ltd.Walplast Products Pvt. Ltd.JK Cement Ltd.Baumit GmbHWeber (Saint-Gobain)USG CorporationLarsen & Toubro LimitedThese market participants are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, manufacturing expansion, and sustainability initiatives to strengthen their market position and meet growing customer demand.Request a Sample ReportConstruction material manufacturers, contractors, infrastructure developers, investors, distributors, and industry stakeholders seeking comprehensive market intelligence, growth forecasts, competitive analysis, and strategic insights can access the complete Ready-Mix Plaster Market report from Allied Market Research. https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A74833 Trending Reports in Construction & Manufacturing Industry:India Cement-Based Ready Mix Plaster Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/india-cement-based-ready-mix-plaster-market-A325852 Ready Mix Mortars Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ready-mix-mortars-market-A16403 Ready Mix Plaster Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ready-mix-plaster-market-A74833 U.S. Mortar and Admixtures Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/u-s-mortar-and-admixtures-market-A191631 Mobile Concrete Mixer Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-concrete-mixer-market-A11867 Ready-Mix Concrete Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ready-mix-concrete-market-A06028 Cement Mixer Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cement-mixer-market 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting division of Allied Analytics LLP. AMR provides comprehensive market intelligence, industry forecasts, strategic analysis, and actionable insights that help organizations identify growth opportunities and make informed business decisions across global markets.Through rigorous research methodologies and deep industry expertise, AMR delivers valuable intelligence across construction, manufacturing, chemicals, healthcare, technology, consumer goods, and numerous other sectors.

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