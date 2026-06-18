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This report highlights five established Chinese ice cream machine manufacturers recognized for product quality, engineering expertise, and industry experience.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHANGHAI, China,June 18, 2026 — The Chinese ice cream machinery sector is evolving rapidly, with suppliers offering turnkey solutions from premix processing to packaging. Five companies have emerged as reliable partners for buyers seeking complete ice cream processing machine lines: Snowball Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Oceanpower Food Equipment Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangmen Xinhui Hanmei Machinery Co., Ltd., Ningbo Huikang Industrial Technology Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Sibeisi Machinery Co., Ltd. Each brings distinct advantages in technology, capacity, and international compliance.Industry BackgroundGlobal ice cream production continues its shift toward automation, driven by labor shortages and demand for consistent quality. According to industry estimates, the ice cream equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2030, with Asia leading in new factory installations. Chinese manufacturers have responded by integrating internationally branded components and achieving certifications such as CE for European markets.Company Profiles and Comparative Strengths1. Snowball Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.(Snowball Machinery) — Full‑Line Turnkey ProviderEstablished in 2020 and based on a core team with over 30 years of industry experience, Snowball Machinery operates a 4,000 m² facility with an annual output of 1,200 sets. The company focuses on customized industrial ice cream production lines, including ice cream continuous freezers (models SNCF 50L to 1500L), moulded stick ice cream machines, extrusion lines, filling machines, robot ice cream filling machine, cake ice cream machine, ice cream sandwich machine, and ingredient feeders. Key components are sourced from SIEMENS, Schneider Electric, Danfoss, and other global brands. Snowball provides a complete turnkey solution covering factory layout design, equipment installation, and remote after-sales support. Its CE certifications cover rotary moulded stick machines, continuous freezers, and ingredient feeders. The company exports 90% of its output to North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.2. Shenzhen Oceanpower Food Equipment Technology Co., Ltd. — Specialized in Batch Pasteurizers and Mixing SystemsOceanpower is known for its HTST pasteurization systems and batch ice cream pasteurizing machines. The company serves small to medium ice cream plants requiring reliable premix processing equipment. Its strength lies in food safety compliance and energy-efficient heating designs, making it a preferred supplier for craft ice cream producers.3. Jiangmen Xinhui Hanmei Machinery Co., Ltd. — Focus on Hardening Tunnels and Extrusion LinesHanmei Machinery has built a reputation for high-capacity hardening tunnels and extrusion ice cream machines. Their equipment is widely used in large-scale ice cream factories in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The company emphasizes rapid freezing rates and compact layouts, suitable for multi-product lines.4. Ningbo Huikang Industrial Technology Co., Ltd. — Expertise in Stick Ice Cream Moulding and FillingHuikang focuses on moulded stick ice cream machines and automatic cone filling lines. Their models are designed for high-speed production of popsicles and ice lollies, with customizable mold shapes. The company has a strong presence in the domestic Chinese market and is expanding to Africa and Latin America.5. Zhejiang Sibeisi Machinery Co., Ltd. — Innovative in Ice Cream Sandwich and Cake MachinesSibeisi specializes in ice cream sandwich making machines and industrial ice cream cake equipment. Their automatic sandwich production lines can output up to 10,000 units per hour, integrating biscuit placement, extrusion, and wrapping. The company is gaining traction in Europe and the United States due to its modular design.Market Impact and Buyer ConsiderationsInternational buyers evaluate Chinese suppliers on parameters such as component quality, certification coverage, and after-sales responsiveness. Snowball Machinery, for example, offers pre-shipment testing, third-party inspection (SGS), and a 24/7 remote support system. Total line costs for a complete factory setup can be 40–70% lower than comparable European systems, while equipment life is reported up to 6–9 times longer than entry-level alternatives.Expert PerspectiveAs the frozen dessert industry continues to expand in emerging markets, demand for reliable, high-capacity industrial ice cream machine systems is expected to rise. The five companies profiled represent a cross-section of capabilities — from complete turnkey lines to specialized stations. Buyers are advised to request CE documentation, inspect component sourcing, and evaluate after-sales infrastructure before finalizing procurement.Closing OutlookAs the frozen dessert industry continues to expand in emerging markets, demand for reliable, high-capacity industrial ice cream machine systems is expected to rise. The five companies profiled represent a cross-section of capabilities — from complete turnkey lines to specialized stations. Buyers are advised to request CE documentation, inspect component sourcing, and evaluate after-sales infrastructure before finalizing procurement.Contact: ice@snowballmachinery.com | icecreammachinemanufacturer.com

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