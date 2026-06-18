Hwy 18 west of Malmo bridge work, detour begins July 6 (June 17, 2026) I-90 eastbound on-ramp reopened at Nodine (June 17, 2026)

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BAXTER, Minn. – Those who travel on Highway 18 west of Malmo, Aitkin County, will encounter the road closed and detoured as work begins Monday, July 6, to replace a box bridge over Marmon Creek, reports the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The project will replace the existing box bridge over Marmon Creek between 327th Place and 325th Avenue along the northeast shore of Mille Lacs Lake, west of Malmo, with a new, wider bridge. Crews will also pave the road surface and update guardrail.

What to expect from July 6 until late August on Highway 18:

Detour : Highway 18 will close at the bridge over Marmon Creek between 327th Place and 325th Avenue:

: Highway 18 will close at the bridge over Marmon Creek between 327th Place and 325th Avenue: Motorists will be directed to follow the signed detour along Highway 169 north of Garrison, Aitkin County Road 28, Aitkin County Road 12 and Highway 47 Glen to Malmo. Download map from project web page

Highway 18 will remain open to local traffic east and west of the hard closure. Use the nearest access point—Highway 169 north of Garrison from the west or Highway 47 at Malmo. The boat access and Wayside Park at 325th Avenue will remain accessible from Malmo.

Landwehr Construction, Inc., is the prime contractor for the $1.3 million project. When completed in late August, travelers will benefit from a new bridge to last 60-plus years, a smoother road surface and improved motorist safety.

For more information, maps or to contact MnDOT, visit the Highway 27—west of Malmo project web page.

For more information on projects in central Minnesota, go to mndot.gov/d3/projects.

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