Hwy 194 Mesaba Ave bridge closure starts June 22 (June 17, 2026)

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DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be starting bridge repair work in the area of Hwy 194 (Mesaba Avee), I-35 and Superior Street on Monday, June 22. The first stage of work will require a closure of westbound Hwy 194 (Mesaba Ave heading up the hill) between W Superior St and W 1st St.



A detour will be posted on northbound I-35 to take Highway 53 to Central Entrance. A local detour will also be posted to the Superior St/Michigan St ramp to 4th Ave W to Mesaba Ave. View the detour route on 511.

This is the first of three stages of work and is expected to last through late July. Overall project work will last through October and includes bridge rehabilitation, pavement replacement and storm sewer work. Please visit the project website for additional information. Travelers can plan ahead and see updated road closures and traffic conditions at 511mn.org.



Work zone safety tips:

Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones.

Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Expect work zones to constantly change. Day to day you could experience lane shifts, closures, narrower lanes, moving workers and vehicles.

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