Abby Osborne to Step Down as Utah House Chief of Staff; Jake Glenn Appointed to Fill Role

SALT LAKE CITY – After seven years of service as Chief of Staff for the Utah House of Representatives, Abby Osborne will step down from her position effective July 31, 2026. Osborne has been named Vice President of Impact, Engagement, and Enterprise Operations for the Utah 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Organizing Committee.

Osborne has served as Chief of Staff since 2019, acting as the principal advisor to House leadership and overseeing the institution’s strategic and operational functions. During her tenure, she helped guide the House through significant policy initiatives, organizational modernization efforts, and some of Utah’s most consequential legislative sessions, including the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, major transportation and infrastructure investments, higher education reforms, and Utah’s successful effort to bring the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games back to the state.

“Abby has been far more than a Chief of Staff – she has been one of my closest and most trusted friends, advisors, and partners in public service,” said Speaker Mike Schultz. “Our history goes back many years, and throughout that time we have found ourselves on the same side of issues, on opposite sides of issues, and everywhere in between. Through it all, my respect for Abby has only grown. She has an extraordinary ability to bring people together, build consensus, and unite teams around a shared vision. Her drive, foresight, and commitment to doing what is best for Utah are unmatched. Abby has helped shape some of the most important successes of the House, and her leadership has strengthened both our institution and the lives of countless Utahns. While her absence will be deeply felt, I cannot think of anyone better suited to help lead Utah’s preparations for the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Utah is fortunate to her, and I am grateful for her friendship, her counsel, and her years of dedicated service.”

“Serving the Utah House of Representatives has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” said Abby Osborne. “Together, we have navigated historic challenges, advanced meaningful policy, and strengthened an institution that serves the people of Utah. One of the lessons I’ve learned during my time at the House is that great institutions endure because each generation accepts the responsibility to leave them stronger than they found them. I believe the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games are a gift we have the opportunity to give future generations of Utahns—a legacy of sport, opportunity, community, and global connection that will outlast the event itself.”

Speaker Mike Schultz has appointed Jake Glenn to serve as Chief of Staff effective August 1, 2026.

Glenn joined the Utah House of Representatives in 2022 and currently serves as Senior Policy Advisor to the House Majority Caucus. In that role, he has helped advance major legislative priorities, managed complex policy initiatives, and supported the day-to-day operations of the institution. Prior to his service in the House, he worked at World Trade Center Utah and served as a U.S. diplomat with the U.S. Department of State in India, Cyprus, and Washington D.C. He holds degrees from Brigham Young University and Georgetown.

“Jake has become an indispensable member of our team,” said Speaker Schultz. “His policy expertise, strategic thinking, and commitment to this institution have earned the respect of members and staff alike. I am confident he will provide exceptional leadership and continue the culture of service that makes the House successful.”