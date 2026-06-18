The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's IOT Sensors Global Market Report 2026| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2030

Expected to grow to $38.03 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Internet of Things (IoT) sensors market has witnessed remarkable growth recently, driven by advancements in technology and increasing adoption across various sectors. As industries continue to embrace smart systems, the demand for IoT sensors is expected to surge, shaping the future of connected devices and data-driven applications. Below is a detailed overview of the market size, key drivers, regional shares, and emerging trends in this fast-evolving market.

Strong Market Expansion Forecast for IoT Sensors Market Size

The IoT sensors market has experienced rapid growth in recent years and is projected to expand further. It is estimated to increase from $15.66 billion in 2025 to $18.57 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. This growth during the historical period has been largely fueled by improvements in MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) technology, early industrial automation adoption, greater use of sensors in consumer electronics, the rise of basic environmental monitoring systems, and the development of low-power wireless communication standards.

Download a free sample of the iot sensors market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2526&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Outlook for Future Market Growth in IoT Sensors

Looking ahead, the IoT sensors market is expected to grow substantially and reach $38.03 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 19.6%. The anticipated expansion stems from several factors, including the growth of smart city infrastructure, the rapid rise of connected and autonomous systems, increasing demand for predictive maintenance solutions, widespread adoption of edge IoT platforms, and enhanced integration of sensors in healthcare diagnostics. Key trends shaping the market in the forecast period include multi-parameter sensing driven by IoT, cloud-connected real-time sensor analytics, AI-powered predictive sensing, energy-efficient and sustainable sensor designs, and sensor use in autonomous and robotic systems.

Understanding IoT Sensors and Their Role

IoT sensors are devices designed to collect data from the physical environment and transmit it to IoT networks for processing, analysis, and monitoring. These sensors are capable of measuring a variety of parameters such as temperature, humidity, light, motion, and pressure. By providing real-time data, IoT sensors enable enhanced decision-making, automation, and operational efficiency across numerous applications and industries.

View the full iot sensors market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-sensors-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Key Factors Propelling Growth in the IoT Sensors Market

One major driver behind the expansion of the IoT sensors market is the growing deployment of Internet of Things devices. IoT devices include a broad range of non-standard computing hardware such as sensors, actuators, appliances, and machines that connect wirelessly to networks, enabling data transmission via the internet or other communication systems. IoT sensors play a critical role within these devices by detecting environmental changes and capturing data.

In support of this growth, Ericsson, a leading telecommunications company based in Sweden, reported that global IoT connections hit 18.8 billion in 2024 and are projected to reach 43.0 billion by 2030. This surge in IoT device usage is expected to significantly drive demand for IoT sensors in the coming years.

Regional Market Leadership in IoT Sensors

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the IoT sensors market. North America ranked as the second-largest market. The report covers various important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

With over 30000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Reach out to us:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email us at marketing@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company "

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.