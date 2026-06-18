Smart Mobility Market Size and Share

The Business Research Company's Smart Mobility Market Competitive Landscape, Industry Consolidation Trends, and Future Outlook

Expected to grow to $136.06 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The smart mobility market is dominated by a mix of global mobility service providers, automotive technology companies, and digital transportation platform developers. Companies are focusing on connected mobility ecosystems, AI-enabled traffic management solutions, electric and autonomous transportation technologies, and integrated mobility-as-a-service platforms to strengthen market presence and improve urban transportation efficiency. Emphasis on sustainable mobility solutions, real-time data analytics, seamless multimodal connectivity, and enhanced passenger convenience remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly evolving intelligent transportation and urban mobility sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Smart Mobility Market?

•According to our research, Uber Technologies Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 5% market share. The mobility platform segment of the company, which is directly involved in the smart mobility market, provides a wide range of ride-hailing services, shared mobility solutions, digital transportation platforms, and connected mobility technologies that support urban transportation networks, commuter convenience, and integrated smart city mobility ecosystems.

Who Are The Major Players In The Smart Mobility Market?

Major companies operating in the smart mobility market are Uber Technologies, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Waymo LLC, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Volkswagen AG, Siemens AG, Cisco Systems, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Lyft, Inc., TomTom International BV, Škoda Auto AS, Intel Corporation, Innoviz Technologies Ltd., Lime Electric Scooter Sharing Company, Gett, Inc., Mindteck, Excelfore Corporation, QuaLiX Information System LLP.

How Concentrated Is The Smart Mobility Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 23% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and infrastructure-related entry barriers, driven by the integration of connected mobility platforms, advanced telematics systems, intelligent transportation networks, and the need for seamless interoperability across urban mobility ecosystems. Leading players such as Uber Technologies, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Waymo LLC, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Volkswagen AG, Siemens AG, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH hold notable market shares through diversified smart mobility portfolios, strategic technology partnerships, global operational networks, and continuous innovation in connected and autonomous transportation solutions. As demand for intelligent mobility services, real-time traffic management systems, and digitally integrated transportation infrastructure grows, strategic collaborations, platform innovation, and expansion across emerging urban mobility ecosystems are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oUber Technologies, Inc. (5%)

oToyota Motor Corporation (3%)

oWaymo LLC (3%)

oFord Motor Company (2%)

oGeneral Motors (2%)

oBayerische Motoren Werke AG (2%)

oVolkswagen AG (2%)

oSiemens AG (2%)

oCisco Systems, Inc. (1%)

oRobert Bosch GmbH (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Smart Mobility Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the smart mobility market include NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Energy Solution, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Denso Corporation, Magna International Inc., Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, Valeo SA, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Hexagon AB, Sensata Technologies Holding plc, and Velodyne Lidar Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Smart Mobility Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the smart mobility market include Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., TD SYNNEX Corporation, WESCO International Inc., Ingram Micro Holding Corporation, Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH, Future Electronics Inc., Mouser Electronics Inc., DigiKey Electronics, RS Group plc, Allied Electronics & Automation, TTI Inc., Sonepar Group, Graybar Electric Company Inc., Premier Farnell Ltd., and Macnica Holdings Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Smart Mobility Market?

•Major end users in the smart mobility market include Lyft Inc., Grab Holdings Limited, Didi Global Inc., Ola Electric Mobility Limited, Bolt Technology OÜ, Cabify España S.L.U., Lime Electric Scooter Sharing Company, Bird Global Inc., Via Transportation Inc., Moovit Inc., Gett Inc., BlaBlaCar, Transdev Group, Keolis Group, MTR Corporation Limited, RATP Group, Sixt SE, and Zipcar Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Autonomous ride-hailing and AI-enabled mobility platforms are transforming the smart mobility market by improving transportation efficiency, optimizing urban traffic flow, and enabling connected, real-time mobility services across smart city ecosystems.

•Example: In July 2025, Waymo LLC announced the launch of its autonomous ride-hailing service in Dallas through a partnership with Avis Budget Group, Inc.

•Its driverless mobility platform, integrated fleet operations, and AI-powered transportation network enhance operational efficiency, support seamless passenger mobility, and strengthen the commercialization of connected robotaxi services across major urban transportation markets.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Autonomous And Connected Mobility Technologies Improve Transportation Efficiency And Passenger Safety

•Leveraging Smart Traffic Management Systems Optimize Urban Mobility And Reduce Congestion

•Expanding Shared Mobility Platforms Strengthen Sustainable And Connected Transportation Networks

•Integrating AI-Driven And IoT Technologies Enhance Intelligent Transportation Operations And Automation

•Developing Electric And Autonomous Transportation Solutions Support Sustainable Urban Mobility Ecosystems

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• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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